"I’m not an Arsenal fan but I like the way they’re playing" - Andy Carroll urges ex-teammate to seal Emirates transfer

Former Liverpool forward Andy Carroll has urged his former West Ham United teammate Declan Rice to join Premier League leaders Arsenal this summer.

England midfielder Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium this summer, with many clubs expressing their desire to sign him. Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as Arsenal, are reportedly interested in securing his services ahead of the 2023-24 season. The North Londoners are believed to be looking to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks after failing to land Moises Caicedo in January.

Carroll, who played 22 matches alongside Rice at West Ham in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, has backed Rice to pick the Gunners, claiming that they were playing exceptional football. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Carrol said:

“West Ham aren’t doing great at the moment but Declan loves West Ham. I was at the club with him when he was a kid coming through – he is a great guy and a great player.

“We all know he needs to go to a top club. I can’t see him going outside of England, but he should go to a top-three or top-two club.”

He continued:

“I’d like to see Declan at Arsenal, to be honest – I’m not an Arsenal fan but I like the way they’re playing at the minute.

“The way Mikel Arteta has them playing, and the young lads coming through – you see the team and the average age is incredible.”

Rice’s West Ham are currently involved in a cut-throat relegation battle. The London-based side are currently sitting in 15th place, but are level on 27 points with 18th-placed Bournemouth (ahead on goal difference).

Rice, who has been at West Ham United his entire senior career, has played 231 games for them in all competitions, scoring 12 times and claiming 13 assists.

Arsenal could add another Manchester City player to their squad next summer

According to the Express, the Gunners could try to sign Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo in the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s side have already had success with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, two players they signed from Manchester City last summer.

It is believed that Bayern Munich will not trigger Cancelo’s €70 million purchase clause in the summer. They could only think about signing him if City lower their asking price. Arsenal could then swoop in and bring the player to north London. The Gunners are expected to play in the Champions League in the 2023-24 season, meaning they will have additional funds for the upcoming campaign.

Cancelo, too, could prefer a return to the Premier League as he has struggled to find his footing in the Bundesliga. The Portugal fullback has played only seven Bundesliga games since joining Bayern in January, scoring once and claiming two assists.

Cancelo’s Manchester City contract expires in June 2027.

