“I’m a bit embarrassed to talk about Messi" - Newell’s Old Boys manager issues update on PSG star Lionel Messi's possible return to former club

Newell’s Old Boys head coach Gabriel Heinze has played down talks of a sensational return of Lionel Messi to his boyhood club amid speculations over his future.

He made this known in the wake of the shooting that occurred in a grocery store in Rosario, which belongs to the in-laws of the Argentine captain.

The news generated a lot of attention, especially as it was reported that the attack did appear to threaten Messi's safety. It comes at a time when the 35-year-old forward has been linked with a return to his boyhood club.

However, Heinze has revealed that he feels embarrassed when asked if the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward will return to continue his career in Argentina.

Heinze went further to state that any decision involving bringing Messi to play for Newell’s Old Boys will have to be made by the player himself. He said (via Football Espana):

“I’m a bit embarrassed to talk about Leo. The only one who must decide whether or not to return is the person himself. Leo has to be given everything the club has, but the decisions are up to everyone."

He continued:

"No one has an obligation to come. Leave Leo alone, may he continue to give us joy and we will see him happy anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Newell’s Old Boys have shown support for the Argentine captain following a gunfire attack that occurred at a grocery store belonging to his in-laws.

The Argentine club displayed a banner in front of Estadio Marcelo Bielsa with the caption:

"Leo you’re the heart of a country that loves you. Newell’s is with you”

Newell's Old Boys - English @Newells_en “Leo, you’re the heart of a country that loves you. Newell’s is with you”



A new flag at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa with a message for Messi. “Leo, you’re the heart of a country that loves you. Newell’s is with you”A new flag at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa with a message for Messi. #Newells 🚩“Leo, you’re the heart of a country that loves you. Newell’s is with you” A new flag at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa with a message for Messi. #Newells https://t.co/RtpfkowDOr

Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with PSG in the French capital. There also seems to be no progress as regards extending his stay beyond the 2022-23 football season.

He is currently attracting transfer interest from the MLS (via Marca) and a return to his former club Barcelona cannot also be ruled out despite their financial crisis.

How has Lionel Messi faired this season for PSG?

Despite much speculation surrounding is future at the Parc des Princes, the Argentine is currently enjoying a productive 2022-23 football campaign.

Messi has scored a combined total of 18 goals and registered a further 16 assists in 29 games for PSG in all competitions this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



It's his 13 goal in Ligue 1 and 18th in all competitions Messi opens the scoring for PSG!!It's his 13 goal in Ligue 1 and 18th in all competitions Messi opens the scoring for PSG!!It's his 13 goal in Ligue 1 and 18th in all competitions 🐐 https://t.co/bHf5J5Qc1m

His contract with the French club is expected to expire in June 2023 and PSG will be hoping to keep him beyond this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes