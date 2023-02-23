“I’m glad I can see this other part of him” – Jorginho opens up on changing his mind about Arsenal teammate he had fights with

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has made an honest admission about his new teammate Granit Xhaka, who he previously had on-the-field fights with while at Chelsea.

The Brazil-born Italy international secured a surprise Deadline Day (January 31) transfer to the Emirates during the winter transfer window. Mikel Arteta's side splashed a transfer fee in the region of £12 million to sign the midfielder on an 18-month contract.

Evan Cooper @Lacazest



Fantastic signing from Mikel! 🏻 Crazy how quickly Jorginho has adapted to this squad.Fantastic signing from Mikel! Crazy how quickly Jorginho has adapted to this squad.Fantastic signing from Mikel! 👏🏻 https://t.co/StkzJYmC5i

Jorginho looks to have adapted quickly to life at the Emirates Stadium and has recently had his say on some of his teammates.

One Arsenal player who seems to be getting on well with the former Blues vice-captain is Gunners midfielder Xhaka. Both players were always in the heat of midfield battles during Jorginho's time at Chelsea.

Gunners midfielder Xhaka is often known for his fierce temperament and combative nature on the field of play. However, Jorginho has now revealed that the Swiss midfielder seems to be a nice person off the pitch.

beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS_EN



Jorginho certainly prefers having Granit Xhaka as a teammate instead of an opponent



@CarrieBrownTV



#beINPL #AFC #Gunners 🗣️ "We had a few fights on the pitch before! Outside the pitch I asked him where I could go for dinner, he booked and didn't let me pay!"Jorginho certainly prefers having Granit Xhaka as a teammate instead of an opponent 🗣️ "We had a few fights on the pitch before! Outside the pitch I asked him where I could go for dinner, he booked and didn't let me pay!"Jorginho certainly prefers having Granit Xhaka as a teammate instead of an opponent 😅🎤 @CarrieBrownTV #beINPL #AFC #Gunners https://t.co/mY6fBrTMcD

During an interview with beIN Sports, he said:

“Yes I’m happy, we had a few fights on the pitch before but outside the pitch he’s a really nice guy and we have good laughs now. Outside the pitch I asked him the other day where I could go for dinner around here and he booked me and didn’t let me pay, so thank you very much for that.

Jorginho went further to describe Xhaka as a 'nice guy' and feels happy to see that other part of him at Arsenal. He said:

“He’s a really nice guy and I’m glad I can see this other part of him.”

Jorginho will be hoping to form a solid partnership with Xhaka on the pitch for Arsenal as they aim to win the prestigious Premier League title.

Jorginho speaks on Mikel Arteta's role in making him sign for Arsenal

The former Chelsea midfielder revealed that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta played a role in influencing his decision to sign for the Gunners last month.

Speaking on the Gunners manager, he said:

"He [Arteta] called me and it was all very quick, we made the deal in less than 48 hours. I had spoken to Chelsea and I knew I was no longer part of their plans. I wanted to progress in my career and the Arsenal project suits me."

The Italian midfielder has made three appearances for the Gunners.

Poll : 0 votes