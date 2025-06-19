"I'm going to upset a couple of people here" - When Chelsea legend John Terry picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea defender John Terry once made his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The GOAT debate between the two superstars has divided the football world into two parts over the last two decades.

Terry, who played against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, chose the latter when asked to pick between the two. The former Chelsea captain insisted that he believes Ronaldo was superior because of his success in the Premier League and other major European leagues.

The ex-England skipper claimed that the Premier League is the best league in the world and Ronaldo enjoyed success in it. He insisted that Ronaldo should be every young player's idol because of his hunger to do well in different countries. Back in February 2024, Terry told the PFA, as quoted by Times Now News:

"I'm going to upset a couple of people here but I think I'm going to have to go with Ronaldo. When you're talking probably the best ever, probably him and Messi, he (Ronaldo) has to be in my team. And I think because he's been away and done it not only in the Premier League, done it in other countries and still achieved what he's achieved is incredible."

The former Chelsea captain added:

"Like you said, I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, it has been in the last 20 years and will continue to be, but this guy, everywhere he's gone, he's been one of the very best and continued to score goals. For every young player, he's your prime example of who to look up to."

Terry played 15 times against Cristiano Ronaldo for club and country and won five times while losing six games and drawing four. He took on Lionel Messi eight times winning twice, drawing five times and losing just once.

When Argentine legend claimed Lionel Messi was more selfish than Cristiano Ronaldo

Argentine footballing icon Mario Kempes once claimed that Lionel Messi was more selfish than his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Back in 2019, Kempes claimed in an interview that Messi was more selfish than Ronaldo when was asked regarding the latter's selfishness. He said, as quoted by Republic World:

"Messi is Messi and Messi is Barcelona. What you do or do not do is key. When Messi is on the field, prepare yourself, because you do not know at what moment he is going to mess you up. But Messi should not surprise us. We have seen him do everything, although I think he has slowed down a bit and now I see him wanting to do more things on his own."

Kempes, who won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 1978, added:

"Before I saw him as a team player, now I see him more selfish in his actions. It is the opposite of Cristiano, who now plays more for the team than for the ‘me’."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated world football for almost two decades. They won as many as 13 Ballon d'Ors between them with Messi winning eight and Ronaldo winning five.

