“I’m like Cristiano”, “He is the Messi of cars” – Formula One driver uses interesting Ronaldo-Messi analogy to define competition within his team

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez has used the analogy of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to explain his internal rivalry with teammate Max Verstappen.

According to the Mexican Formula 1 driver, Verstappen's talent and natural ability makes him very similar to Messi. Meanwhile, he has compared himself to Cristiano Ronaldo due to his perseverance.

Speaking on the Hugo Sanchez Presents show on Star+ (via BolaVip), Sergio Perez said the following:

"Messi is Verstappen. A very natural driver, very talented and he is the Messi of cars. I'm like Cristiano, talented too, but more worked and dedicated to get the best out of himself."

Max Verstappen has been one of Formula 1's brightest talents in recent history. Similar to the Argentine superstar, Verstappen too had a meteoric rise in his career from a very young age. The Dutchman made his F1 debut during the 2015 season at the tender age of 17.

A year later, he was prompted into the Red Bull Racing team where he won his first Grand Prix in Spain, becoming the youngest race winner in the sport. It is worth mentioning that the 24-year-old is currently the defending Formula 1 world champion.

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1 Is Sergio Perez the nearest title challenger to Max Verstappen but will Red Bull let them race? 🤔 Is Sergio Perez the nearest title challenger to Max Verstappen but will Red Bull let them race? 🤔 https://t.co/s6FMPxjFDb

Sergio Perez, on the other hand, has had to work hard in his career similar to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Mexican driver had to fight to secure a drive at Red Bull, 10 years after making his debut in F1.

Ronaldo has also worked hard throughout his entire career. The Portuguese forward started his career at Sporting Club in Portugal before earning a move to Manchester United in 2003. Similar to Perez, the five-time Ballon d'Or worked hard to earn his spot amongst the big teams.

Age is just a number for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been at the pinnacle of world football for nearly 15 years. It is worth noting that both superstars are currently in the twilight of their respective careers. The Argentine skipper will soon be turning 35 years old, while Cristiano Ronaldo is already 37.

However, their age has not slowed them down just yet. The Portuguese superstar ended the 2021-22 season as Manchester United's leading goalscorer. He scored 24 goals in 38 games for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, did not have the greatest of seasons for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, the 34-year-old forward has shown what he is capable of producing during the recently concluded international break. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner assisted twice in a 3-0 victory over Italy during the 2022 Finalissima on June 1.

The PSG forward would then go on to score five goals in a 5-0 win over Estonia in an international friendly.

