"I’m very relaxed" - Manchester United target not shutting down links but happy at current club

Bayern Munich keeper Yann Sommer, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, has played down speculations regarding a move to Old Trafford.

Sommer has been among a number of shot-stoppers to have been linked with the Red Devils this summer. However, he has downplayed all talk of a possible exit from the Allianz Arena by insisting that he is very happy at Bayern Munich.

The Switzerland international also stated that he still has two years left in his deal with the Bavarian giants.

The Manchester United target told SRF, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

“I still have two years of contract with Bayern. And I’m very happy about it. For this reason, I’m very relaxed. Now, I’m with the national team and then I’ll have a few days off. I’ll think about the future (later on).”

Sommer moved to Bayern Munich from Borussia Mönchengladbach in January after Manuel Neuer suffered a fracture in his lower leg. He has been impressive for the German giants and helped them retain their Bundesliga title. In all, he made 25 appearances for the club, conceding 31 goals and keeping eight cleansheets.

The 34-year-old is not among the priority targets for Manchester United, as per the Manchester Evening News. The Red Devils are reportedly keen on the trio of Andre Onana, David Raya, and Diogo Costa.

However, Sommer could prove to be a solid short-term option while Erik ten Hag prepares for his long-term successor. He is experienced at the highest level and is capped 82 times for his country.

While David De Gea's Manchester United expires this month, he has been in talks with the club regarding an extension.

Manchester United could miss out on transfer target as European giants close in on agreement

Manchester United target Kim Min-jae is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

As claimed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils could be set to miss out on their priority target at the heart of the defence. Bayern Munich are set to send the South Korea international a contract proposal this week and the two parties are said to be close to an agreement over personal terms.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for the Serie A-winning Napoli defender but are yet to make their interest concrete. Kim reportedly has a €50 million release clause that will be activated on July 1.

It is understood that Thomas Tuchel sees the centre-back as a replacement for Lucas Hernandez, who has informed the club that he wants to leave this summer and join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Kim played a key role in Napoli's Serie A triumph last season after joining them in a €18.05 million deal from Fenerbahce. He has helped the Gli Azzurri keep 20 clean sheets and produced four goal contributions in 45 appearances.

