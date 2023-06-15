Manchester United could miss out on transfer target as European giants close in on agreement - Reports

Manchester United target Kim Min-jae is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern are set to send Kim a proposal this week and the two parties are close to agreeing on personal terms. The Napoli defender is enticed by the Bavarians and talks are progressing quickly.

Manchester United are interested in the 26-year-old but are yet to make their interest concrete. The center-back reportedly has a €50 million release clause that will be activated on July 1.

Bayern's interest in Kim comes amid uncertainty growing over Lucas Hernandez's future at the Allianz Arena. The French defender has reportedly told the Bundesliga champions that he wants to leave and join Paris Saint-Germain.

Hence, Thomas Tuchel is pushing for Kim as a possible replacement, and the South Korean is tempted by the move. Manchester United have their own defensive issues to attend to as Harry Maguire continues to be linked with a departure.

The Red Devils captain is reportedly up for sale and Newcastle United are interested. However, they would rather sign Maguire on loan, a proposal that Erik ten Hag's side aren't fond of.

Kim's stock has risen at Napoli this past season as he was vital for Luciano Spalletti's side that won the Serie A title. He made 45 appearances across competitions, helping Gli Azzurri keep 20 clean sheets while producing four goal contributions.

He has two years left on his contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. However, the race is on for his signature and Bayern appear to be leading the chase.

Manchester United prepare new bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Mount is keen on moving to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reportedly readying a new bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount after seeing a £40 million offer rejected.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs reports that the Red Devils are set to return with a fresh approach for the England international. Mount is expected to leave the Blues this summer and he is interested in joining Ten Hag's side.

However, Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to bid higher than £60 million for the 24-year-old. He has just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Mount struggled for form this past season, scoring just three goals and contributing six assists in 35 games across competitions. The English attacker has been a mainstay in the west Londoners' side ever since making his debut in 2019. That ironically came in a 4-0 defeat to United.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes