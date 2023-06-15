Manchester United face competition from Bayern Munich in attempt to sign 26-year-old target: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been joined by Bayern Munich in the race to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

Foot Mercato (via The Daily Mail) reports that Bayern are weighing up a move for Kim as they potentially look to replace Lucas Hernandez. The French defender has attracted interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both keen on Kim and the Red Devils were close to sealing his signature for £56 million. However, the Bavarians are now in pursuit of the South Korean and are willing to offer the 26-year-old £8.85 million per year to win the race.

Kim has enjoyed a superb debut season at Napoli, featuring 45 times across competitions. He helped the Serie A champions keep 20 clean sheets while chipping in with four-goal contributions.

Bayern's interest comes after PSG made Hernandez a transfer target this summer. The Frenchman has a year left on his contract and Thomas Tuchel's side may be willing to cash in on the 27-year-old.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be frustrated as another European powerhouse have set their sights on Kim. The Red Devils manager is keen on the South Korean as he looks to strengthen his defense.

Harry Maguire's future at Old Trafford is in doubt after a lack of game time under Ten Hag this season. He is being linked with a move to Newcastle which could have implications on both side's pursuit of Kim. They would rather sell than loan to their captain to the Magpies.

Manchester United hold talks with Leeds United for Robin Koch

The Red Devils have discussed a potential deal for Koch.

Manchester United appear to have a Plan B in case they are unable to lure Kim to Old Trafford this summer.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Koch is on the Red Devils' shortlist and that talks have taken place. Plettenberg tweeted:

“News Koch: He’s on the shortlist of Man United! Loose talks took place. Confirmed.”

Koch was part of a Leeds side that performed woefully in the Premier League last season. The Peacocks conceded 78 goals, the most of any side in the English top flight and were relegated.

The 26-year-old made 39 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep just five clean sheets. However, Koch may be available in a cut-price deal following Leeds' relegation.

The German arrived at Elland Road from SC Freiburg in 2020 and has made 77 appearances for the Peacocks. He has also earned eight international caps for the German national team.

