"I prefer not to talk about Messi" - Quique Setien says there are 'specific situations which are uncomfortable' with respect to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi 

Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien has refused to comment on his relationship with Lionel Messi.

Following successful spells in charge of Las Palmas and Real Betis, Setien was appointed Barcelona manager in January 2020.

His time in charge turned out to be a disaster. He will forever be remembered as the boss who led the Blaugrana to a 8-2 defeat in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniverseI Quique Setien: Do I regret my lineup vs Bayern Munich? No. Vidal was key as an attacking midfielder, there’s a reason he had a good shooting rating on FIFA. Trust me, I play that game a lot. But we were unlucky that day. Quique Setien: Do I regret my lineup vs Bayern Munich? No. Vidal was key as an attacking midfielder, there’s a reason he had a good shooting rating on FIFA. Trust me, I play that game a lot. But we were unlucky that day. https://t.co/LapotGUFxi

The Spanish manager was sacked three days later and, according to ESPN, attempted to sue Barca after the club failed to meet the terms of his contract.

According to BeSoccer, an advert has been released for the Movistar+ documentary 'Informe Setien.' In it, the manager is asked about iconic forward Lionel Messi, to which he bluntly replies:

"There are specific situations that are uncomfortable. I prefer not to talk about Messi."

Setien's assistant coach Eder Sarabia also spoke about his experience at the Camp Nou during their eight months together at the club. Sarabia stated:

"At the beginning I had a very good relationship, it's true that then it deteriorated a bit because of the results and the situation at the club, which wasn't the best. I don't think he was completely happy. That's what led to his departure from Barcelona."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Quique Setién: "My departure from Barça? Maybe in other places I would have acted differently. But I don't regret anything." Quique Setién: "My departure from Barça? Maybe in other places I would have acted differently. But I don't regret anything." https://t.co/aL3XjLtcc5

Barcelona legend believes it is 'not too late' for Lionel Messi to return

After a difficult first season at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi finally appears to be somewhere near his best after a superb start to the campaign. The Argentina icon has scored six goals and provided eight assists in his 11 appearances so far this term. However, many still want to see him return to Catalonia.

Barcelona were forced to release their greatest ever player last summer due to La Liga regulations. Their former captain Carles Puyol has had his say on the matter.

The World Cup winning skipper told reporters (as per GOAL):

“It’s not too late for a Leo Messi return. He has one year left in his contract and many things can happen in that time. It depends on Xavi and Leo, but he will always be welcomed at Barca.”

The legendary Argentine forward has won a record seven Ballon d'Or titles. He netted 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 appearances for the Blaugrana.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



- €10m signing bonus

- €10,000 release clause

- A private box at the Camp Nou for his and Suarez' families

- A salary increase in 2022 with a 3% interest rate to compensate the deferred salary



— @elmundoes Lionel Messi's demands to renew his Barcelona contract in July 2020:- €10m signing bonus- €10,000 release clause- A private box at the Camp Nou for his and Suarez' families- A salary increase in 2022 with a 3% interest rate to compensate the deferred salary Lionel Messi's demands to renew his Barcelona contract in July 2020:- €10m signing bonus- €10,000 release clause- A private box at the Camp Nou for his and Suarez' families- A salary increase in 2022 with a 3% interest rate to compensate the deferred salary— @elmundoes https://t.co/YJSvLPqDo0

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far