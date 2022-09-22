"I prefer not to talk about Messi" - Quique Setien says there are 'specific situations which are uncomfortable' with respect to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi 

Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien has refused to comment on his relationship with Lionel Messi.
Following successful spells in charge of Las Palmas and Real Betis, Setien was appointed Barcelona manager in January 2020.
His time in charge turned out to be a disaster. He will forever be remembered as the boss who led the Blaugrana to a 8-2 defeat in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.
The Spanish manager was sacked three days later and, according to ESPN, attempted to sue Barca after the club failed to meet the terms of his contract.
According to BeSoccer, an advert has been released for the Movistar+ documentary 'Informe Setien.' In it, the manager is asked about iconic forward Lionel Messi, to which he bluntly replies:
"There are specific situations that are uncomfortable. I prefer not to talk about Messi."
Setien's assistant coach Eder Sarabia also spoke about his experience at the Camp Nou during their eight months together at the club. Sarabia stated:
"At the beginning I had a very good relationship, it's true that then it deteriorated a bit because of the results and the situation at the club, which wasn't the best. I don't think he was completely happy. That's what led to his departure from Barcelona."
Barcelona legend believes it is 'not too late' for Lionel Messi to return
After a difficult first season at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi finally appears to be somewhere near his best after a superb start to the campaign. The Argentina icon has scored six goals and provided eight assists in his 11 appearances so far this term. However, many still want to see him return to Catalonia.
Barcelona were forced to release their greatest ever player last summer due to La Liga regulations. Their former captain Carles Puyol has had his say on the matter.
The World Cup winning skipper told reporters (as per GOAL):
“It’s not too late for a Leo Messi return. He has one year left in his contract and many things can happen in that time. It depends on Xavi and Leo, but he will always be welcomed at Barca.”
The legendary Argentine forward has won a record seven Ballon d'Or titles. He netted 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 appearances for the Blaugrana.