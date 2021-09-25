“I run and he will put it where it belongs” – PSG star lifts lid on playing alongside Lionel Messi

PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi has revealed what it feels like playing alongside Lionel Messi in the French capital.

Both men joined the French giants during the summer in a window that saw PSG complete the signings of several marquee and proven players.

Speaking to L'equipe about playing alongside Lionel Messi, the Morocco international said:

"For Messi to leave Barça, like everyone else, I didn't expect it. And when I heard you were coming here, what can I say? A dream for me! I played with many great players and the only one I missed was Messi! I am proud to evolve with such a good footballer.

"To progress, I will pay attention to how he trains, how he plays. It will grow the team and each of the players that make it up. We speak the same language, in addition, little by little we are getting to know each other."

"Building a technical relationship with him is easy! I give him the ball, I run and he will put it where it belongs! (Laughs) I was surprised by the way he behaved, he is simple, quiet."

Lionel Messi ended his two-decade association with Barcelona in August and completed a sensational free transfer to PSG a few days later.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is widely regarded as the greatest player in the history of the game. His arrival has boosted PSG's chances of winning a maiden UEFA Champions League crown.

Lionel Messi's slow start to PSG career further hampered by a knee injury

Lionel Messi has had a slow start to his PSG career

Lionel Messi has not had the explosive start to life at the Parc des Princes that many expected. He is yet to break his duck for the club in three appearances.

The 34-year-old was substituted in his last appearance for the club, despite PSG needing a goal, leading to tense scenes on the touchline.

However, reports have emanated that Lionel Messi is currently nursing a knee injury, which has ruled him out of two Ligue 1 matches. It also puts him in doubt for the marquee clash with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Big things are expected of Messi at PSG and he is up to the task of performing at the levels expected.

Despite his slow start, it is more likely than not that the world will soon see the best of Lionel Messi at PSG.

