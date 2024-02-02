"I simply believe that the club needs a change of scenery" - Xavi reveals key reason behind his decision to leave Barcelona in the summer

Addressing the press, Barcelona manager Xavi recently gave some insight into his decision to vacate his position as the club's coach at the end of the ongoing season.

The 44-year-old Spaniard stated that the Blaugrana currently require a change of scenery, which essentially formed the basis behind his choice to depart.

The reigning Spanish champions have experienced a woeful 2023-24 season so far, losing out on the Copa Del Rey, as well as the Spanish Supercup in an embarrassing fashion. Xavi's team haven't fared better in the league, only accumulating 47 points in 22 games. Consequently, they currently languish in fourth place, a massive 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

With pressure building, Xavi made a shock announcement about leaving the club at the end of the season post his side's 5-3 defeat to Villarreal in the league.

The Barcelona legend has since shed more light on his surprising decision. Contrary to the common perception, Xavi has named unfulfilled expectations and his belief that the club needs a change to be the reasons behind his announcement.

I read in the media that I am leaving because of the press and mental fatigue, but the reality is that expectations have not been met and I simply believe that the club needs a change of scenery.- Xavi said, via BarcaTimes.

He also opened up about the pressure he felt as Barcelona's boss, stating that even Champions League-winning managers at the club have faced uncertainty over their future. In an earlier press conference, Xavi had made a similar comment, saying (via Eurosport),

It is a cruel and unpleasant job. It makes you feel worthless on a daily basis. Pep [Guardiola] had already told me; I saw Luis Enrique suffer.

Despite their underwhelming campaign this term, Barcelona are still active in the Champions League. While winning the coveted European trophy will definitely redeem the season for Xavi, getting his hands on the UCL title will prove to be a daunting task for the Spaniard. Barcelona are slated to face Napoli in the round of 16 of the competition.

Pep Guardiola also agreed with Xavi's comments regarding the Barcelona job

A certified Blaugrana legend, Pep Guardiola recently came out to reaffirm Xavi's ideas about being a Barcelona manager, agreeing with his compatriot's statements. In a recent press conference, the Manchester City manager defended his former teammate, saying,

We cannot compare the pressure we have in England and Spain in my experience. It’s a thousand times higher and tougher there in Spain than here. The pressure you feel in Barcelona is not comparable to another club. I understand completely.

The three-time treble-winning coach himself graduated from the Catalan club, taking his first managerial job with Barcelona. During his four seasons there, Guardiola managed to secure a whopping 14 accolades, including two Champions Leagues and the legendary 2009 sextuple-winning season.

Following his departure from Camp Nou, Guardiola expressed his intention to rest, taking a sabbatical for an entire year before joining Bayern Munich in 2013. Interestingly enough, none other than three managers of this century have managed to last more than three years at Barcelona.

