“I spoke with him like a father” – Brighton coach reveals conversation with Moises Caicedo amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea

Chelsea and Arsenal's reported target, Moises Caicedo, has received some advice from Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi. He revealed that he spoke with the Ecuadorian midfielder regarding his situation.

Ahead of the Seagulls' FA Cup fourth-round clash against Liverpool on January 29, De Zerbi said:

"He is a good guy. He is focused only on Brighton. I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season because, in my opinion, it is the best solution for him and for us. I can understand the other big teams want our young players, [Alexis] Mac Allister, Caicedo, [Kaoru] Mitoma, Solly March."

He added:

"I spoke with him [Caicedo] on Wednesday and I told him my opinion. For our way, it is important for him to stay another 4 months."

When asked how the midfielder responded, De Zerbi jokingly replied:

"You want to know too much. He is relaxed and I spoke with him like a father. Not like a coach because I understand when one player has the possibility to change and go to a very big team. I understand but my work is to give the style of play but also give advice for his career and his life."

Chelsea initially launched a bid of £55 million for the midfielder, which was rejected. Arsenal have also had a bid of £60 million rejected, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Caicedo has made 21 appearances across competitions this season, registering one goal and one assist.

Moises Caicedo is desperate to force a move to Arsenal or Chelsea before deadline.



Caicedo is prepared to submit a transfer request to secure his dream move to London after Arsenal submitted a formal offer for him.



(@SamiMokbel81_DM)





Chelsea have been linked with multiple midfielders, including Caicedo and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez. This comes with the contracts of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante set to expire over the summer.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been looking to purchase a midfielder since the summer window. Manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that it is an area of the squad that needs strengthening with Mohamed Elneny's injury concerns.

Chelsea and Arsenal transfer saga to continue over deal for striker

A move to the Premier League seems inevitable for Dusan Vlahovic.

Chelsea are said to be in the mix for Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the striker's situation at Juventus is 'one to watch' and a move for the player could occur over the summer.

Ben Jacobs: "Keep an eye on Dusan Vlahovic. Told there is a definite opportunity for suitors this year."

Vlahovic is said to be keen on playing UEFA Champions League football. With the Turin club suffering a 15-point deduction due to off-field issues, it seems unlikely that could happen and the Serbian could be on the move.

Vlahovic has registered seven goals and two assists in 15 games across competitions this season.

Arsenal were interested in purchasing the striker last summer, making a bid of £71 million (via Calciomercatoweb).

Chelsea will also be interested in signing a striker after summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to deliver so far. He has scored just three goals in 18 appearances across competitions.

Academy product Armando Broja has also suffered a long-term injury this season.

