"I was surprised.." - When Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he came close to joining Manchester United's rivals

Back in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about how he nearly joined Manchester United's neighborhood rivals Manchester City. The legendary Portuguese striker notably left Old Trafford for Real Madrid in 2009 as a legend, having won his first Ballon d'Or with the club.

After spending nine years with Los Blancos, he joined Juventus in 2018. After spending three years in Italy, his future was uncertain, with rumors about a potential move to Manchester City on the cards. Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that former manager Sir Alex Ferguson asked him not to join Manchester United's rivals. In an interview with TV personality Piers Morgan in November 2022, he admitted that he had been close to a City move, saying (via ESPN):

"Well, honestly, it was close... It's something they spoke [about] a lot and [Manchester City manager Pep] Guardiola said two weeks ago, I guess, that they tried hard to have me.

"But as you know, as my history [was] in Manchester United, your heart, your feeling... make the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. I was surprised... But it was a conscious decision. Because the heart speaks, speaking loud in that moment."

Ronaldo continued, revealing the role Ferguson played:

"I think it was the key. It was the difference in that moment, but I cannot be loyal if I will, I wouldn't say that Manchester City wasn't close. I spoke with him [Ferguson]... He said to me that, 'It's impossible for you to come to Manchester City'. And I say, 'OK, Boss'. So I took the decisions and... it was a good decision."

Things did not end well in his second stint at Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo. He ended up lashing out at the club in the interview with Piers Morgan, eventually agreeing to a mutual termination of his contract at the club.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

In November 2022, Manchester United released a statement that announced Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the club by mutual agreement. He joined in the summer of 2021 and lasted just over a year during his second spell at Old Trafford, before becoming a free agent.

During his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, he revealed that members of the club hierarchy had looked to force him out of United. He admitted that he had no respect for then-manager Erik ten Hag, and opened up about feeling betrayed by United. Notably, he had sought time away from pre-season due to his daughter's illness, but the club hierarchy doubted him.

Cristiano Ronaldo was with the Portugal national team, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, at the time of his exit from Manchester United. He was unable to find a new club in Europe, eventually leaving the continent entirely to play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

