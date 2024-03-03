"I think a draw was probably a fair result" - Ben Chilwell on Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Brentford in PL fixture

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has reacted to his side's 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend. The left-back believes the Blues played well even though they had to come from behind to secure a point at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Chelsea's 26th Premier League game of the season saw them travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to lock horns with Brentford for the second time this term. However, the game didn't play out as their fans would've wanted.

Expand Tweet

The Blues seemed to be on the track to victory when they drew first blood via a Nicolas Jackson strike in the first half, but the hosts turned the tables when they responded with two quick-fire goals after the restart.

Axel Disasi stepped up in the 83rd minute to level things and secure a point for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Speaking after the game, Ben Chilwell insisted that Chelsea played well during the encounter and that the result was a fair one for the Londoners.

"We could have won the game but overall, I think a draw was probably a fair result in the end if I’m being totally honest," he told the club's official website. "It was a topsy-turvy game and first half, I thought we played really well.

"Obviously we got the goal, got into a lot of good positions and really neutralised their threats. They were trying to be physical as possible but we coped with that well.

Chilwell went on to admit that the Blues could've done better with containing the opposition threat and go on to win the game.

"In the second half, they really came at us and threw themselves onto us," he continued. "We didn’t deal with that well enough and they got the two goals to go in front.

Expand Tweet

"We got back on level terms and came away with a result but I think we could have contained them better in the second half. We had chances to go on and win but like I said earlier, I think a draw was probably fair," the defender added.

Following that result, Mauricio Pochettino's men occupy the 11th spot in the Premier League table with 36 points in 26 games, having won 10, drawn six and lost 10 of their fixtures so far.

Chelsea set to part ways with two first-team stars

The Blues are looking to let go of two of their first-team players when the transfer window reopens in the summer. That's according to a report from The Guardian which claims that Ian Maatsen and Marc Cucurella could be shown the exit door at Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella hasn't had the best of runs at the club in recent months. The defender has made just 12 appearances for Chelsea so far this season and is currently spending time on the doctor's table after picking up an ankle injury last year.

Maatsen, on the other hand, is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund and it doesn't look like he's got a future at Stamford Bridge. It remains to be seen what fate has in store for the two players.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here