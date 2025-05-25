"I think everyone will agree" - When Luka Modric gave his honest opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Luka Modric gave his views on Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT (greatest of all time) during an interaction with Rio Ferdinand in March 2023. In response to the question, the Croatian veteran dubbed Ronaldo his best-ever teammate, while praising his exploits.

Ad

Modric joined Los Blancos in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur and shared the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo until 2018, when the Portuguese moved to Juventus. Meanwhile, he also faced Lionel Messi in El Clásico numerous times between 2012 and 2021 before the Argentine superstar joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Modric billed the former Manchester United star as the best Real Madrid player in history and one of the best of all time. He said in an interview wth YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand presents (via SportBible):

Ad

Trending

"The most special thing about Cristiano Ronaldo? His work ethic. He always wants more and more. He's never happy with what he does. This is amazing. The demand he put on himself and the team was unbelievable.

"I think everyone will agree that Cristiano was one of the best, if not the best player for Real Madrid."

Ad

He went on to explain:

"In terms of scoring goals, titles, individual records, team trophies, he was so influential. He was a leader on and off the pitch. It was such a pleasure to play with all these years and to win so many trophies together."

In December 2022, shortly after Croatia lost to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semifinals, Modric lauded Lionel Messi as the best in history and backed him for winning the accolade. He said (via SportBible):

Ad

"I hope he will win this World Cup, he is the best player in history, and he deserves it. He is playing a great World Cup, he shows quality and greatness in every game."

The Croatian veteran bid farewell to Real Madrid fans at Santiago Bernabeu after they recorded a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, May 24.

When tennis legend Rafael Nadal picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Tennis icon Rafael Nadal was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristainao Ronaldo in 2023. Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the game for nearly two decades, and choosing between them is always difficult for football fans.

Ad

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been a huge fan of Real Madrid and has also been spotted watching games at Santiago Bernabeu. Responding to the question, he said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"Messi or Ronaldo? Messi is better, but I'm a Real Madrid fan."

Lionel Messi plays for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, while Cristiano Ronaldo is with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, Nadal retired from professional tennis in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More