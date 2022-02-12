"I don't think they are going to be fine" - Ian Wright tips Liverpool superstar to leave after the signings of Jota and Luis Diaz 

Ian Wright has suggested that one of Liverpool's traditional front three could depart in the summer because of Diogo Jota's goalscoring form and the signing of Luis Diaz.

The traditional front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have contributed immensely to Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp. However, with the trio's contracts set to end in 2023, their futures at the club have been subject to some speculation lately.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Ian Wright highlighted Jota's impact at the club and suggested one of the front free will have to make way permanently for the star:

"[Jota] was a great buy and even when Liverpool bought him you think 'oh, that's interesting'. An interesting buy, you wonder where he's going to fit in, how is he going to break into that front three?"

"What's happened now is that he's done it so well that you actually talk about it as a four with them now, and he's a part of it."

"Maybe one of the three will go because they know that he's somebody that will score the goals."

Wright further said:

"I don’t think they are going to be fine. You look at Mane. Firmino as well. If you want to keep it going, the way that Firmino plays, you would like to think that it can last a couple more years. It's not like he's blasting around the place running out of pace."

"So, you might even think that Mane might be the one who may leave simply because that’s the side Luis Diaz is playing. That’s the side Mane plays."

"You also look at who they would have to get to play like Firmino. Out of the two of them, you could keep Firmino because he plays like that. Diaz might be able to come in and do what Mane’s doing, although, it’s going to be a lot to ask for him."

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have added attacking depth to Liverpool

Irrespective of what happens in the future, Liverpool, at the moment, have incredible depth in their attack. With the Reds competing in multiple competitions and fixtures coming in thick and fast, Klopp will look to use his plethora of attacking options to their fullest.

While the contract situations of Firmino, Salah and Mane are worrying, there is still some time left to sort out the issue. Liverpool fans will be hoping for a positive update in the near future.

