5 possible destinations for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the Premier League at the moment. Since joining from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, the Egypt international has been nothing short of a blessing for the Reds.

He has scored 148 goals for the Merseyside club, helping them to their first league title in 30 years, and their sixth UEFA Champions League triumph among other honors.

The right-winger is also a class act both on and off the pitch and is rarely involved in controversies. Overall, Liverpool could hardly have asked for more from their star man. Yet they continue to deny him the contract he deserves. Salah’s current contract with the Reds expires in 2023, meaning he is free to sign a pre-contract with an overseas club in under 12 months.

The 29-year-old is determined to extend his stay at Anfield but will not sign a new contract until his demands are met. Some European heavyweights are already keeping a close eye on the developing situation, eager to pounce if an opportunity presents itself.

Below, we will take a look at five clubs that would love to have Salah in their ranks. Here are the five possible destinations for the Liverpool No.11:

#5 Real Madrid

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey

La Liga leaders Real Madrid are reportedly focused on bringing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. So expecting them to move for Salah anytime soon is hardly practical.

However, if the Liverpool star does not sign an extension by the fourth quarter of 2022, Los Blancos would surely make a move for him.

Liverpool FC @LFC



was on target twice in 2017 against tomorrow’s opponents #LIVLEI Two 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘣 strikes @MoSalah was on target twice in 2017 against tomorrow’s opponents Two 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘣 strikes 🎯@MoSalah was on target twice in 2017 against tomorrow’s opponents ⏪ #LIVLEI https://t.co/nGg67yCd80

Currently, Madrid’s right-wing is their weakest link. Both Rodrygo and Marco Asensio have been inconsistent in recent months, meaning they could certainly do with a player of Salah’s caliber.

The 29-year-old would also be able to make himself known to a wider audience, take the “next big step” in his professional career.

#4 Barcelona

Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona could also make a move for the former Roma man if Liverpool fail to tie him down to a long-term contract.

The Blaugrana have recently signed the likes of Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, both of whom seem to be stop-gap solutions.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times You know Mohamed Salah is a phenomenon when rather than receive credit for helping take his team to an unlikely final he's taking the blame for his team not winning it. That Egypt team was not good. You know Mohamed Salah is a phenomenon when rather than receive credit for helping take his team to an unlikely final he's taking the blame for his team not winning it. That Egypt team was not good.

They are being heavily linked to Erling Haaland, but getting him would be hardly straightforward considering how popular the youngster is. If that transfer does not go as planned, Barca could make a move for Salah.

With Ousmane Dembele leaving at the end of the season, they should have enough room for a gifted winger like Salah.

