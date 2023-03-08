"I think it's a good fit" - Odion Ighalo urges £134m rated player to join Manchester United and form partnership with Marcus Rashford

Odion Ighalo has urged Victor Osimhen to join his former side Manchester United. The Nigerian star claims that the Napoli striker can form a good partnership with Marcus Rashford.

Osimhen has been in fine form for Napoli this season and has helped them reach the top of the Serie A table. He has been linked with several clubs across Europe, and the Red Devils are among them.

Ighalo was talking to Sky Sports when he claimed that Osinhem would be a good fit for the Red Devils. He added that the £134 million-valued forward would link up well with Rashford:

"I think it's a good fit because he is a young boy, he runs and he can score goals. Having Victor Osimhen and Rashford in the top at Manchester United will cause any defender panic because they are two fast players and they are goalscorers. I think he will fit in Manchester United so well. If he asked for my opinion and what should he do, I would advise him to join Man United because, for me, they are the biggest club."

Manchester United target focused on Napoli

Victor Osimhen has admitted that he is flattered by top clubs' interest in him and finds it a motivation to do better. The striker added that he knows about the interest in him and is not bothered by it.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Osimhen has scored 8 goals in his last 7 games for Napoli



#UCL Osimhen has scored 8 goals in his last 7 games for Napoli 🇳🇬 Osimhen has scored 8 goals in his last 7 games for Napoli 🔥#UCL https://t.co/0M4hCXM6UV

Speaking to ESPN, he said:

"When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues. And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great, and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team."

However, he refused to talk about a possible move away in the summer and added:

"I am focused on Napoli right now, and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies. At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide."

Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on the striker, while PSG are also interested if Kylian Mbappe leaves.

Poll : 0 votes