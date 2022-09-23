"I think it was a good strategy" - On-loan Manchester United defender insists he made the right decision to leave Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Alex Telles has claimed that he made the correct call to join Sevilla on a season-long loan earlier this summer.

Telles, 29, secured a temporary move to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium after failing to cement his place in Manchester United's starting lineup.

He arrived at Old Trafford from Porto for a fee of €18 million in 2020. He registered just one goal and eight assists in 50 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils.

A set-piece specialist, Telles underperformed in the last six weeks of last season when he stood in for injured left-back Luke Shaw.

Ahead of the ongoing season, new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag roped in Tyrell Malacia and phased the Brazilian out of his first-team plans.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Telles asserted that joining Sevilla ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was a good decision. He said:

"I think it was a good strategy [going to Sevilla] when it comes to an important year for all of us athletes. I declare both the Premier League and the La Liga as two of the greatest championships in the world."

He added:

"But I'm at a very big club too; Sevilla have a very good structure. I also had contact with the coach [Julen Lopetegui], who called me, and I thought it was a very good opportunity. I feel really good."

Telles has contributed one assist in seven appearances for Sevilla in all competitions so far this season.

The Julen Lopetegui-coached outfit are currently 16th in the 2022-23 La Liga standings with five points from six games. The club are bottom of their group in the UEFA Champions League. They will next host Atletico Madrid on October 1.

On the other hand, Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table this campaign with 12 points from six games. The Red Devils will next face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on October 2.

Manchester United begin talks to sign €60 million-rated Vanderson

According to SPORT, Manchester United have begun talks to sign Monaco right-back Vanderson. Barcelona and Newcastle United are also interested in the defender, who is valued around €60 million.

Vanderson, 21, joined Monaco from Gremio for a fee in the region of €12 million in January this year. An offensive-minded wing-back, the Brazilian has netted twice and contributed three assists in 33 matches across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit.

