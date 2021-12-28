"I want to continue winning titles" - Kylian Mbappe says he's 'a lucky' guy to be able to represent PSG and the French national team

After winning the Best Player of the Year award at the Globe Soccer Awards, Kylian Mbappe announced his intent to keep winning trophies with PSG and France. Mbappe said:

"I am a lucky guy. I play for a great team. I want to keep winning because otherwise, someone else takes your place. I want to continue winning titles for my national team and my club."

Mbappe won the recently-concluded Nations League with France and even scored the decisive goal in the final against Spain which ended (2-1). This is the second trophy that the star has lifted with the French national team, the first being the World Cup. Mbappe has currently contributed 24 goals from 53 appearances for the French national team.

Mbappé had also been hugely successful at PSG. The young Frenchman has contributed 147 goals in 194 appearances since signing for the French giants from Monaco. Mbappe has also sped off to another sparkling season with PSG and has already contributed 15 goals and 15 assists in 24 games across all competitions.

At just 23 years of age, Kylian Mbappe has only just started his career and great things are expected of the Frenchman. Many will keep an eye on the explosive forward as he continues to push for more trophies at both club and national level.

With Kylian Mbappe stalling on a new contract agreement with PSG, many believe the star is interested in a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have hardly hidden their interest in the star and they are patiently waiting to contact him in January.

However, Ronaldinho believes Mbappe will remain at the French capital, with the former PSG star claiming:

"Today all the players in the world want to play for PSG, the best are for PSG so it's the best club in the world. So I imagine that he will be here for a long time."

With Mbappe free to talk to Madrid in just a few days, PSG will be hoping to seal a contract extension soon.

