"I do not want to sign a world-class player in my team who is saturated" - Saudi Pro League club chief aims brutal dig at Lionel Messi

Al-Tai FC chief Turki Al-Dhabaan has suggested that he would not sign Lionel Messi for the Saudi Pro League club in a brutal dig at the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar.

The Saudi Pro League became a major talking point after Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer in December 2022. The transfer has sparked talk of more elite players moving to the Middle East.

There are widespread reports that Al-Hilal are determined to snap up Messi when his contract with PSG ends this summer. Meanwhile, there is a feeling that other clubs in the division will also look to attract big names in the coming months.

Al-Tai supremo Al-Dhabaan, though, has clarified that he will not sign players to his team for the sake of it. He also mocked Lionel Messi's underwhelming performances against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League to drive home his points. He said on the Saudi Arabian television channel SBC [via GOAL Arab]:

“I do not want to sign a world-class player in my team who is saturated and watches the match from the stadium like Messi in front of Bayern Munich.”

موقع جول السعودي - GOAL @GoalSA



"لا أرغب في التعاقد مع لاعب عالمي في فريقي ويكون متشبع ويشاهد المباراة من الملعب مثل ميسي أمام بايرن ميونخ". 🗣️ تركي الضبعان رئيس الطائي عبر SBC"لا أرغب في التعاقد مع لاعب عالمي في فريقي ويكون متشبع ويشاهد المباراة من الملعب مثل ميسي أمام بايرن ميونخ". 🗣️ تركي الضبعان رئيس الطائي عبر SBC"لا أرغب في التعاقد مع لاعب عالمي في فريقي ويكون متشبع ويشاهد المباراة من الملعب مثل ميسي أمام بايرن ميونخ". 🔥 https://t.co/0ehve7mf0M

Although Al-Dhabaan has suggested that he would not make an effort to bring Messi to Al-Tai, Al-Hilal remain keen on acquiring him. Al-Ittihad have also been linked with an ambitious swoop for the PSG superstar

However, according to Catalonian daily SPORT earlier this month, the FIFA World Cup winner intends to continue playing at the highest level in Europe. A transfer to Saudi Arabia thus does not appear to be on the cards for him as things stand.

How did Lionel Messi fare against Bayern Munich?

Turki Al-Dhabaan said that Lionel Messi was a mere spectator as PSG succumbed to a defeat to Bayern Munich. The Al-Tai chief was certainly not wrong as the Argentinian struggled to make an impact for his team.

Messi was left helpless as Les Parisiens crashed out of the Champions League after losing to Bayern 3-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16. He registered just one short on target across both legs of the tie.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's underwhelming performances against the Bavarians saw PSG fans question his commitment to the club. Former Les Parisiens player Jerome Rothen pointed out how the superstar has failed to step up for the team in big games like against Bayern.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Jerome Rothen has ripped into Lionel Messi following the Argentinian's poor performance in the Parisians' UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. dlvr.it/SkbrW2 Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Jerome Rothen has ripped into Lionel Messi following the Argentinian's poor performance in the Parisians' UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. dlvr.it/SkbrW2

PSG are nevertheless said to be determined to tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal at the Parc des Princes. It remains to be seen if the forward will stay at the club beyond the summer.

Poll : 0 votes