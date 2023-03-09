"In the matches that matter, you disappear" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi blasted by Jerome Rothen after UCL elimination against Bayern

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Jerome Rothen has ripped into Lionel Messi following the Argentinian's poor performance in the Parisians' UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Les Parisiens crashed out of the Champions League after losing 3-0 on aggregate to Bayern in their Round of 16 tie. They went into the second leg in Munich with the hopes of overturning a one-goal deficit but suffered a 2-0 defeat instead.

Lionel Messi was among those who struggled to step up for PSG as he was largely anonymous across both legs. He managed just one shot on target at the Allianz Arena and was dispossessed twice.

The result saw the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner fail to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career. However, Rothen has no sympathy for the Argentinian icon.

#UCL Lionel Messi has failed to reach the Champions League quarter-final in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career. Lionel Messi has failed to reach the Champions League quarter-final in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career. 😯#UCL https://t.co/3Qh6o4KH4m

Reacting to the game, the former forward questioned Messi's commitment to the club. He accused the superstar of stat padding his numbers with goals and assists against Ligue 1 minnows while failing to turn up in important games.

"Messi, we don't want it!," Rothen said on French radio station RMC. "He doesn't want to get involved in this club! He says he's 'acclimatized' now, but what are you acclimatized to?! You scored 18 goals or 16 assists this year against Angers and Clermont? But in the matches that matter, you disapper!"

After Foot RMC @AfterRMC 🎙 @RothenJerome : "Messi, on n'en veut pas ! Il ne veut pas s'investir dans ce club ! Il se dit 'acclimaté' maintenant mais t'es acclimaté de quoi ?! T'as mis 18 buts ou 16 passes dé cette année contre Angers et Clermont ? Mais dans les matches qui comptent, TU DISPARAIS ! " 💥🎙 @RothenJerome : "Messi, on n'en veut pas ! Il ne veut pas s'investir dans ce club ! Il se dit 'acclimaté' maintenant mais t'es acclimaté de quoi ?! T'as mis 18 buts ou 16 passes dé cette année contre Angers et Clermont ? Mais dans les matches qui comptent, TU DISPARAIS ! " https://t.co/xczmq9z7kC

Rothen pointed out how Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but failed to step up for the Parisians when needed, saying:

"The joke is that we saw his matches at the World Cup, I saw his movements, how he invested himself. I don't mind it, considering it's the national team jersey, a separate thing, but hey, respect the club in the capital a little, which allows you to maintain a status and salary."

"Only PSG could give him that and, obviously, PSG fell at his feet because they thought Messi was going to make us win [the Champions League]. But he doesn't win us anything."

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG this season?

Lionel Messi has scored 18 times and provided 16 assists in 30 appearances across competitions for PSG. However, he failed to prevent the team from crashing out of the Champions League and the Coupe de France.

It is worth noting that the 35-year-old's contract with Les Parisiens expires at the end of the season. While the Parisians are keen to tie him down to a new deal, the likes of Rothen are not sold on the idea.

