“I want to win trophies for Madrid and England” – Jude Bellingham signals ambition after winning Kopa Trophy

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham recently said that his main is winning trophies with his country England and his club in the near future. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was named as the winner of the 2023 Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best U-21 player in the world.

After an amazing year for club(s) and country, Bellingham was named as the best young player on the planet in the men's game. The 20-year-old featured in a Borussia Dortmund side that missed out on the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season. He was also named the 2022-23 Bundesliga Player of the Season.

Bellingham also made his mark in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring against Iran to become the second-youngest goalscorer for the Three Lions at the Mundial. He featured five times in the tournament as England crashed out in the quarterfinals.

Former Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard presented Jude Bellingham with the Kopa Trophy, and the youngster delivered a speech. He spoke about his ambition to win major titles with his club and country, and his time so far at Real Madrid. He said:

"It’s been really good at Real Madrid. They help me express my ability. Number 5 shirt? A little bit of Zidane but there was not many options left."

"It’s an honour to be here and to win this trophy, but I want to win trophies for Madrid and England."

Bellingham also praised his former England U-19 teammate Jamal Musiala, who came second in the voting for the Kopa Trophy. The Bayern Munich starlet has shown he is not far behind his friend in his career.

“Musiala finished second? Yeah, it’s crazy. He’s still one of my best mates in football,” Bellingham added.

Jude Bellingham becomes the latest recipient of the award, named after French legend Raymond Kopa. He succeeds Barcelona midfielder Gavi as the winner of the award this year.

Jude Bellingham: football's latest star

Jude Bellingham was among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or and finished in 18th place for his efforts last season. His game has gone up a significant level since moving to Real Madrid for €103 million this summer, and so has his profile.

Bellingham got off to a flyer in his Real Madrid career, but his match-winning brace in El Clasico at the weekend was a statement that he is going to be the next 'galactico'. He is expected to win the 2023 Golden Boy award, as well.

Real Madrid will have no problems keeping their superstar, who said in an interview during the last international break that he does not plan to leave the club. The club can build around him, and he will be an important player in the future for England and Los Blancos.