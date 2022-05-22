“I will continue at Paris Saint-Germain to win titles together” – Kylian Mbappe breaks silence after reaching contract agreement till 2025 with PSG

Kylian Mbappe has spoken about his contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who announced and confirmed the deal a few hours ago. This comes after lengthy negotiations which saw Real Madrid nearly whisk the star forward out of the Parc des Princes and into the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #Mbappé Kylian Mbappé: “This is my home, my city as I always said. I will continue at Paris Saint-Germain to win titles together”. Kylian Mbappé: “This is my home, my city as I always said. I will continue at Paris Saint-Germain to win titles together”. 🔴🔵🤝 #Mbappé https://t.co/iLNnjXLPlF

Speaking through the agency of Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe said:

“I am very happy. Here I can continue to grow within a club like Paris which gives everything to perform at the highest level. I’m also very happy to be able to continue in France, the country where I was born, grew up and flourished. This is my home, my city as I always said. I will continue at Paris Saint-Germain to win titles together.”

This will come as sad news to Real Madrid and their fans, many of whom were excited to see Los Blancos chase after the prolific goalscorer. While it did look like the star would eventually move to Madrid, PSG pulled every stop to convince him to remain in Paris.

The unexpected: Kylian Mbappe renews PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe will remain with PSG

It was assumed by both fans and pundits of the beautiful game that the youngster's time in Paris was nearing its end. After the Parisians suffered a number of failed chances to clinch the Champions League, even with high-profile signings, there was little reason for Kylian Mbappe to renew.

A lot of interest had come from Florentino Perez and Real Madrid in recent years, and it seemed like they would be able to snatch the World Cup winner for free. It also didn't help that Madrid knocked them out of the round of 16 this season, which seemed to cement the star's exit.

After all, while the Parisians lounge with the Ligue 1 title, the Madridistas have clinched La Liga and sit on the verge of claiming the Champions League trophy.

Yet, PSG weren't going to let their key player go without a fight, and the past week saw them reportedly offer him the chance to supervise the club's sporting project. That was something even the Galacticos could not offer young Kylian Mbappe.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat