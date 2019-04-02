×
“Icardi is worth more than Ronaldo & Messi put together,” claims Internazionale manager Spalletti

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
198   //    02 Apr 2019, 21:15 IST

Icardi with his wife and agent Wanda Nara
Icardi with his wife and agent Wanda Nara

What is the story?

Inter Milan manager Spalletti has “valued” the importance Mauro Icardi more than that of Ronaldo and Messi put together.

He has also insisted that the Argentine striker will be back in action after a 40-day exile from the club set up.



In case you didn’t know….

The 26-year-old striker has not featured for Inter since the 1-0 win over Parma back in the early February. His fall-out with the club has costed him almost two months to get back into the role of the things. Although the prolific goal scorer trained before Inter’s 1-0 loss at the weekend in the hands of Lazio but Spalletti didn’t include Icardi due to a fresh dressing room incident.

Meanwhile, Messi and Ronaldo have been magnificent throughout the season for Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

The blue-eyed-boy of Barcelona has saved the Catalan giants several times from the jaws of defeats and there is no shame in admitting the fact that it is only because of Messi, Barcelona are still in hunt for a probable treble this season.

Whereas, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a key cog in Juve’s success this campaign. Juventus are currently summiting the Serie A table with 15 points. It was because of the Portuguese superstar that Juventus were able to clear the hurdle of Atlético Madrid in the Champions League round of sixteen, where he single handedly inspired the Bianconeries to overcome a 2-0 deposit from the first leg.

The heart of the matter…

In the pre-match press conference, the 60-year-old Italian manager said,

In the context of our team, Icardi is worth more than Messi and Ronaldo put together.
He has also acknowledged the role that Internazionale CEO of sport, Giuseppe Marotta played in order to solve the Icardi-saga.

“Icardi is available. The work done by Marotta has been instrumental in ensuring that all parties can take part in real and not virtual discussions,” he added.

"The squad is together as one. And a strong squad is something that defines Inter."

What’s Next?

Icardi will feature for the Nerazzurries in their crucial Serie A clash against Genoa on Wednesday to remain in order to maintain their third position in the table. 

