ICC 2018, Chelsea vs Lyon: 5 Talking Points

Chelsea finish their pre-season campaign with a win over Lyon

Scoreline: Chelsea 0-0 Lyon; Chelsea win 5-4 on penalties.

Chelsea capped off their International Champions Cup campaign with a win over Lyon at Stamford Bridge last night. The two teams were inseparable at the end of full time after they had failed to find the back of the net and just like in all their previous games of the pre-season tournament, Chelsea had to force the game into penalties.

Maurizio Sarri's men held their nerve to emerge as 5-4 victors in the shootout after all of Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta and Eden Hazard made no mistake from the spot while Rob Green, who replaced Marcin Bulka in goal for Chelsea in the second half, became the unlikely hero when he stopped Pape Cheikh Diop's penalty to help Chelsea secure a much-needed win in front of the home crowd.

Chelsea will now travel to Huddersfield Town for their opening game of the Premier League season on Saturday while Lyon kick-start their Ligue 1 campaign against Amiens SC at the Groupama Stadium. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the major talking points from the pre-season clash last night:

#1 Chelsea fall short on the X factor

Chelsea struggled for quality in the first half

Chelsea's lack of depth in options while going forward was well exposed by their first half performance against Lyon. Maurizio Sarri dished out opportunities to a number of fringe players including the likes of Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Victor Moses and Tammy Abraham alongside youngsters Marcin Bulka and Ethan Ampadu to go with England's World Cup sensation Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Despite looking comfortable in possession during the entirety of the first half, Chelsea struggled to find their rhythm inside the opposition's final third as the game petered out into a snooze fest. Abraham, who was expected to step up and perform, struggled in front of goal while also being poor in linking up play with his teammates.

Moses, Drinkwater and Bakayoko did themselves no favours with average performances while the youngsters impressed alongside Loftus-Cheek to give Sarri a rough idea of what he can expect from his squad players in the upcoming season.

