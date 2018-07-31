ICC 2018: What we learned from PSG's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid
Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and their Spanish counterpart Atletico Madrid locked horns against one another during the International Champions Cup encounter in Singapore.
It was a gruelling contest between the pair and probably one of the best pre-season games to date, too. PSG's pre-season form has been poor under new manager Thomas Tuchel. They suffered consecutive defeats, first a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich, before Unai Emery's Arsenal side were 5-1 winners late last week.
Atletico, on the other hand, won their fixture with Arsenal on penalties after a 1-1 draw at full-time. The pressure was on PSG, in their final pre-season match before they meet league rivals AS Monaco in the Trophee des Champions. Crucially, they did not let the pressure get to them, winning a hard-fought encounter in the end.
So with that in mind, here are three things that we learned from the game itself: