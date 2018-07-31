Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ICC 2018: What we learned from PSG's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid

Rishi Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
841   //    31 Jul 2018, 01:21 IST
Paris Saint Germain v Club Atletico de Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018
PSG's youthful crop emerged victorious over Atletico in their pre-season encounter

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and their Spanish counterpart Atletico Madrid locked horns against one another during the International Champions Cup encounter in Singapore.

It was a gruelling contest between the pair and probably one of the best pre-season games to date, too. PSG's pre-season form has been poor under new manager Thomas Tuchel. They suffered consecutive defeats, first a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich, before Unai Emery's Arsenal side were 5-1 winners late last week.

Atletico, on the other hand, won their fixture with Arsenal on penalties after a 1-1 draw at full-time. The pressure was on PSG, in their final pre-season match before they meet league rivals AS Monaco in the Trophee des Champions. Crucially, they did not let the pressure get to them, winning a hard-fought encounter in the end.

So with that in mind, here are three things that we learned from the game itself:

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
International Champions Cup Atletico Madrid Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Kevin Gameiro Kevin Trapp
Rishi Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Atletico Madrid pre-season squad preview
RELATED STORY
International Champions Cup: Arsenal's Predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
International Champions Cup: 4 Arsenal talking points as...
RELATED STORY
4 Bold Predictions For The 2018/19 season in European...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Atletico Madrid line up star striker to replace...
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Top 3 strikers rumoured to switch clubs this summer
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: 3 Key Battles that will...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us