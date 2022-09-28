"If they allow them, others will do the same" - PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi accuses Barcelona of breaking FFP regulations

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has accused Barcelona of breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations this summer.

Despite being in financial turmoil, the Culers spent money on multiple expensive transfers this summer. They brought in players like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde.

Barca invested an estimated total of £137.7m in the summer transfer window. They also signed Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free deals.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ 🗣️ Nasser Al-Khelaifi via COPE, re Barcelona: “We have to be careful about dangerous levels of debt and about magically injecting capital. This is not a sustainable path to take. We have to think long term, not short term” #FCB 🗣️ Nasser Al-Khelaifi via COPE, re Barcelona: “We have to be careful about dangerous levels of debt and about magically injecting capital. This is not a sustainable path to take. We have to think long term, not short term” #FCB 💰

The Blaugrana activated multiple levers by selling various club assets to stabilize the club's current financial holding. PSG President Al-Khelaifi was not happy with the approach and questioned the integrity of the move. He told Politico:

“Is this fair? No, it’s not fair. Is it legal? I’m not sure.”

He continued that FIFA regulators could investigate the matter.

“If they allow them, others will do the same. UEFA of course have their own (financial) regulations. For sure they’re going to look at everything.”

During an ECA meeting in Istanbul, Al-Khelaifi said:

“The new financial sustainability rules are a positive development. But we have to be careful. Dangerous levels of debt and magical equity deals are not a sustainable path."

PSG have themselves spent a massive fortune in the summer transfer window. They signed new players worth £132.75m while also renewing Kylian Mbappe's contract on a bumper deal.

PSG currently hold the record for the two most expensive transfers in football (Neymar and Mbappe).

Real Madrid Xtra @RealMadridXtra 🎙️ | Nasser Al-Khelaifi : “It’s strange that Real Madrid are celebrating winning the Champions League. It’s very strange that you go against the competition, but participate & celebrate having won the title." 🎙️ | Nasser Al-Khelaifi : “It’s strange that Real Madrid are celebrating winning the Champions League. It’s very strange that you go against the competition, but participate & celebrate having won the title." https://t.co/USBiA6hd2b

PSG president 'really confident' European Superleague won't happen

The idea of a European was kicked around in public in March 2020. Barcelona joined 11 other giants in Europe to break away from UEFA and organize their own European competition.

The idea collapsed after massive protests from football fans but the concept in itself continues to exist.

PSG's president Al-Khelaifi is of the opinion that despite rumors, the ESL will never come into existence. He further added that PSG would never join this project.

“I am really sure that nobody will allow the Super League to happen. We need to think of everyone, not just ourselves. The Super League was only about themselves, I would never join such a project."

Al-Khelaifi continued:

“We should also be careful what we’re changing in football. Because we need to respect our fans.”

PSG have been one of the highest (if not the highest) spenders in Europe in the last few years. They have desperately attempted to win the Champions League but are yet to succeed in that mission. Their closest attempt came under Thomas Tuchel in 2020, when they lost the final against Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I’m more comfortable with the club, the dressing room… my teammates, the game. I feel very good and so I'm starting to enjoy myself again”. Leo Messi on his new PSG life: “I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this”.“I’m more comfortable with the club, the dressing room… my teammates, the game. I feel very good and so I'm starting to enjoy myself again”. Leo Messi on his new PSG life: “I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this”. ⭐️🇦🇷 #PSG“I’m more comfortable with the club, the dressing room… my teammates, the game. I feel very good and so I'm starting to enjoy myself again”. https://t.co/Y1bArtgO3S

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far