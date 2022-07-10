“If only he brings me with him in two years” – Brian Brobbey’s comments after Ten Hag agreed to join Manchester United resurface amid fresh transfer links

Manchester United have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey this transfer window. The Dutch youngster spent last season on loan at Ajax where he had a successful run under new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

The Leipzig-based striker has a price tag of about £13 million and could provide a cheap replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has put in a request to leave the club. While he was expected to make a return to Ajax, Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for him now.

One of his previous comments might give the Red Devils some encouragement about their chances of signing him. The Dutch star made an interesting comment when Ten Hag was announced as Manchester United head coach. He said (via Mirror):

"I am very happy for him and he really deserves it after everything he has done for Ajax,"

"If only he brings me with him in two years... No, no, joking, joking!"

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Brian Brobbey is believed to be open to a Man Utd move amid reports of attempts to hijack his Ajax return Brian Brobbey is believed to be open to a Man Utd move amid reports of attempts to hijack his Ajax returnmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/SvOGBMGeS7

At 20 years old, the forward could form an integral part of Manchester United's future as they rebuild their team.

Despite their struggles over the last few seasons, Manchester United will be able to find and attract young and talented players from across Europe. Ten Hag’s reputation with Ajax could indeed help the Red Devils, with them being heavily linked with other Netherlands-based players.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored

Christian Eriksen - Played for Ajax

Lisandro Martinez - Plays for Ajax

Frenkie de Jong - Played for Ajax

Brian Brobbey - Played for Ajax

Antony - Plays for Ajax



It's getting a bit much now, Erik Tyrell Malacia - Dutch, from FeyenoordChristian Eriksen - Played for AjaxLisandro Martinez - Plays for AjaxFrenkie de Jong - Played for AjaxBrian Brobbey - Played for AjaxAntony - Plays for AjaxIt's getting a bit much now, Erik Tyrell Malacia - Dutch, from FeyenoordChristian Eriksen - Played for AjaxLisandro Martinez - Plays for AjaxFrenkie de Jong - Played for AjaxBrian Brobbey - Played for AjaxAntony - Plays for Ajax 😅 It's getting a bit much now, Erik

Lisandro Martinez is pushing for a Manchester United move: Report

Arsenal and United have both had their eyes on Lisandro Martinez, but according to reports from the Mirror (via Express), the star wants to go to Old Trafford. He is yet another Dutch-based player who has been strongly linked to the Red Devils this summer. If the report is to be believed, the star has demanded that Ajax sell him to United.

The Red Devils are in need of more defensive control, which has seen them vie for Martinez's signature. They will be pleased that the Argentine center-back has now requested a move to Old Trafford. The report states that the Argentina international is prepared to "go to war" with his employers at Ajax if they don't adhere to his demands.

It is uncertain how this will force Ajax to react, as the Dutch side do not seem interested in letting him go for less than what they have valued him at.

