If Chelsea took part in a 5 a side competition

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Chelsea has gotten to a good start to this premier league campaign. They put 3 goals past both Huddersfield and Arsenal. While their defence is still shaky as was seen against Arsenal but they seem very threatening going forward. If Chelsea is able to quickly adapt and perfect the football which Sarri wants them to play then there is a high chance they can give Manchester City a run for their money.

Many people do not realize just how deep the Chelsea squad is. In Midfield, Maurizio Sarri gets to choose from Kante, Kovacic, Fabregas, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater.

In defence, they can pick from Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Ampadu, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Emerson, Azplicueta and Zappacosta.

While they may be slightly lacking in the front line but Morata looked promising against Arsenal and Giroud is a good impact substitute.

With so many choices it may get hard at times choosing the right eleven. In this article, I try to form the best possible 5 a side team that Chelsea can make from their current squad of players. For simplicity, I assume that no players are injured.

My Lineup

For Keeper, I had to go with Kepa. I thought of not playing a keeper at all and going with Azpilicueta but eventually decided to go the traditional way. Kepa is better than Courtois at distribution and I will be hoping that he can show some of his quality in my squad.

I haven't gone for a traditional centre-back but have put Kante and Jorginho in the role. Kante in a five a side game would be a nightmare to play against. He would chase everyone for the entire hour without even losing a breath. Kante also is efficient with the ball and can break from midfield. This makes him a very good five a side player.

Jorginho, on the other hand, will be looking to play one-touch football. He is a more mobile version of Cesc Fabregas and would be integral to making my five a side team tick. He would work well with Kante as Kante would recover the ball and afford Jorginho with time on the ball to make the perfect pass.

For the forward line, I decided to go with Hazard and Willian. Both of them will keep switching places and be trying to cause havoc for the defenders. Both of them can drop back to get the ball and both can also stay up top and wait for Jorginho to provide them with the perfect ball. If Willian is having an off day I would probably substitute him with someone like Pedro or Hudson Odoi.

Eden Hazard in a five a side game would be unstoppable. It takes 2 or more defenders in a normal game to stop him. In a five a side game he will find himself one on one on a lot of occasions. He is also a willing passer which would please the likes of Willian and Jorginho.

I believe that this five a side team has the right amount of flair and force to challenge any other five a side team.