IF Elfsborg vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2021-22

Feyenoord travel to Sweden for the second-leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs against Elfsborg, with qualification for the finals all but secured.

The Dutch outfit thrashed Di Gule 5-0 in Rotterdam last week, inspired by a hat-trick from Luis Sinisterra. Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Bryan Linssen were also on target for the hosts.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men after seeing a red card each.

Elfsborg midfielder Frederik Holst was the first to go off after receiving a second yellow card in the 61st minute, before Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow was shown a straight red 20 minutes later.

Yet the Dutch outfit will feel they have one leg in the tournament proper as they hold a seemingly unassailable lead.

Elfsborg vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head

The sides met for the first time in last week's first leg, with Feyenoord securing a 5-0 win.

FT Feyenoord 5-0 Elfsborg



A dazzling display by Feyenoord



Sinisterra x3, Jahanbakhsh and Linssen score.



Bijlow was sent off in the second half with both sides ending with 10-men. — Dutch Football 🇳🇱 (@FootballOranje_) August 19, 2021

Elfsborg Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Feyenoord Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Elfsborg vs Feyenoord Team News

Elfsborg

The Swedish team are unlikely to overturn such a huge deficit. But head coach Jimmy Thelin will want his side to play for a win and salvage some pride.

In-form striker Per Frick has gone off the boil in the last two games, failing to score in the first-leg and then in the weekend's league draw against Hammarby.

Marokhy Ndione replaced him at halftime and repaid the manager's faith with an assist for another substitute, Jacob Ondreja, both of whom are gunning for a start.

Frederik Holst has been suspended for a red card he received in the first leg.

Injured: None

Suspended: Frederik Holst

Unavailable: None

Pack your bags, boys. We’re going to 🇸🇪!



📋 19 names on our squad list.#ifefey • #UECL — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) August 25, 2021

Feyenoord

Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow was sent off in the first leg and will hence be suspended from Thursday's clash. Ofir Marciano will be his replacement between the sticks.

Leroy Fer, who came on as a substitute in the first leg, joined Turkish side Alanyaspor this week.

Injured: None

Suspended: Justin Bijlow

Unavailable: None

Elfsborg vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Elfsborg (4-3-3): Tim Ronning; Johan Larsson, Leo Vaisanen, Maudo Jarjue, Simon Strand; Andre Romer, Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen, Robert Gojani; Rasmus Alm, Marokhy Ndione, Jacob Ondreja.

Feyenoord (4-3-3): Ofir Marciano; Marcus Pederson, Gernot Trauner, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia; Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Guus Til; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bryan Linssen, Luis Sinisterra.

Elfsborg vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord have virtually ended the contest with a huge 5-0 victory in the first leg. Barring the most stunning European collapse in history, the Dutch team are going through to the finals.

We expect Elfsborg to force a draw as they fight for little more than pride.

Prediction: Elfsborg 1-1 Feyenoord

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Peter P