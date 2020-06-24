"If he doesn't score the media will be on his back," says EPL great Dimitar Berbatov on Harry Kane

EPL legend Dimitar Berbatov believes Harry Kane must assess his options if he remains in a defensive setup.

Kane endured a horror show against Manchester United in Spurs' previous EPL game.

Former EPL forward Dimitar Berbatov has expressed his opinion on Harry Kane playing in a defensive setup. He stated boldly that the star forward may have to weigh his options should he not manage to grab goals regularly.

The Bulgarian cited his own experience to prove why defending and chasing bodies while being a striker is hugely frustrating. According to the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star, as a forward one must have the license to explore the pitch as they wish.

While Berbatov praised the heavy pressing systems in the EPL where the frontline forms the first quarter of defence, he added that performing the same role every game is pathetic.

Spurs resumed their EPL season with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United — a game that must undoubtedly have frustrated the fans due to its lacklustre and uneventful nature.

"It'll definitely be on his mind," says EPL legend Berbatov

Harry Kane had a day to forget against EPL rivals Manchester United

Spurs struck the opener when Steven Bergwijn raced past Harry Maguire and lashed in a ferocious shot beyond David de Gea. Manchester United restored parity courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes penalty later on.

Both sides ultimately lost ground on the EPL top-four race, but the hosts were clearly the more exasperated outfit. This was simply because United bossed possession and dominated the game, with Mourinho preparing his team for a counter-attacking setup.

Kane had one of the worst EPL games of his career, not just because of his rustiness but also the lack of involvement of any sort. He has been linked to the likes of Real Madrid in the past, but the number of people urging him to leave North London has shot up after that shocking display.

Harry Kane's touches in the opposition's box: 0



Harry Kane's touches in his own box: 2



Struggled to get into the game. pic.twitter.com/jJuByZgb8f — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 19, 2020

Berbatov believes the EPL ace will have to analyse his options. Acknowledging the structure in a defensive setup, he said:

"I've seen people mention Harry Kane doesn't have the same impact that people expect when Spurs are playing more defensively. He doesn't score as much and he doesn't get many opportunities on goal, but that is always going to be the case when you play defensively."

EPL manager Jose Mourinho has been subject to serious scrutiny for Harry Kane's situation

The EPL legend continued,

"I always hated it when we played a bit more defensively at Spurs or Fulham, at United we didn't really play like that. It was a nightmare and I hated it. As a striker, you want to have the freedom to explore, to shoot and score, sometimes though it is what it is."

Not the win we were looking for but good to be back out there. pic.twitter.com/0d4OXL4xh1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 19, 2020

Berbatov explained that if this continues and Kane doesn't get to romp the EPL scoring charts like he has in the past few years, he may have to depart for his own good. He added:

"It is his decision to take but if they are playing more defensively and he doesn't get many opportunities to score then it will definitely be on his mind and he will have to make his mind up. If he doesn't score the media and the fans will be on his back."

Berbatov also lavished praise on EPL champions-elect, Liverpool, adding that pressing aggressively works wonders for them. However, he affirmed that doing the hard work from the very first minute to the last would not sit well with any EPL striker.

Harry Kane has started for his side in their EPL match-up against bitter rivals West Ham, and he'd be vying to rediscover his goal-scoring touch.

