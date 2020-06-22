EPL star Antonio Rudiger reveals his role in Chelsea's Timo Werner capture

EPL defender Antonio Rudiger says Timo Werner's development has been 'wow.'

EPL star Rudiger and Werner have played alongside each other for Stuttgart and Germany.

Timo Werner against Tottenham Hotspur in UEFA Champions League round of 16 match

EPL centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed the role he played in convincing Timo Werner to join Chelsea. The Germany international said that he spoke to the striker many a time during the lockdown and urged him to switch to Stamford Bridge.

Supposedly, Werner had informed Rudiger that he wanted to play in the EPL. Further, the defender also heaped praise on his compatriot, drawing parallels between him and the stunning EPL forward Jamie Vardy.

Exactly four days ago, Chelsea finally disclosed the worst kept secret in the EPL by announcing that they had reached an official agreement with RB Leipzig for Werner.

They snapped him up for a reported fee of £47.5 million, making him the highest-earning Chelsea player with a deal that would see him pocket £200,000 per week.

Also read: BREAKING: EPL giants Chelsea confirm big-money deal for Timo Werner

"His development was just 'wow'," says EPL star Rudiger

EPL star Rudiger and Timo Werner have linked up with each other in the past for Germany and Stuttgart

Advertisement

Chelsea beat EPL rivals Liverpool to Werner's signature by being the more proactive team. Werner was previously mooted with a transfer to Anfield.

Meanwhile, EPL star Rudiger and Werner have a long connection on the football pitch. While the former was part of Stuttgart between 2012 and 2016, Werner stayed at the club until the same time but joined in 2013.

The 24-year-old scored 14 goals in 103 appearances for Stuttgart, but has gone from strength to strength ever since. He netted 21, 21 and 19 goals in his first three seasons at Leipzig, but has beaten his best with a season-best tally of 32 goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions this season.

To everyone at @ChelseaFC :

I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!

See you soon Chelsea fans! 👋 pic.twitter.com/WLcagJCHWt — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 18, 2020

His signing has ignited the spirits of the Chelsea faithful, with the likes of Frank Lampard, club skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic expressing their excitement at the prospect of Linking up with Werner.

Rudiger had his bit to say as well, as he revealed:

"Like everyone, I’m very excited that he’s chosen Chelsea and I’m looking forward to working with him. I’ve known him since he was 17 and he did very good in the past few years. He can be very important for us."

Werner, soon to be an EPL player, has netted 32 goals this season for Leipzig

Werner, who has penned a five-year deal with the EPL giants, became the youngest-ever player to register 200 Bundesliga appearances back in November.

His ascent to the top has been simply remarkable. Rudiger acknowledged the same, while also comparing his speed to that to Leicester City's Jamie Vardy. He said:

"His development was just 'wow'. He’s a really big threat to defenders. RB Leipzig is a more counter-attacking team but in terms of attacking the defensive line, he’s similar to Vardy. He has a lot of pace and if the defender makes a mistake and loses the ball, then he goes!"

Let's start this week in the same way we ended the last one...



With a Chelsea win! Enjoy 😉 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/7yXPYboPDr — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 22, 2020

The EPL defender, of course, must have played a part in convincing Werner. He told the EPL club's official website that he had spoken to his Germany teammate, adding:

"I did speak to him before because we have known each other for a long time. We spoke a lot during the lockdown and he told me he was interested in coming to England. Of course then I did my bit, what I had to do."

It'll be interesting to see how far Chelsea can challenge with the acquisitions of Werner and Hakim Ziyech, but for now, their focus will be on the high-voltage EPL encounter against Manchester City.

Also read: EPL winger Christian Pulisic underlines season objectives and lauds Chelsea bound Timo Werner