EPL winger Christian Pulisic underlines season objectives and lauds Chelsea bound Timo Werner

EPL winger Christian Pulisic talks about his equaliser against Aston Villa.

Chelsea came back from behind to beat fellow EPL side Aston Villa 2-1 in their first match back since lockdown.

Christian Pulisic celebrates after he scores his teams first goal against Aston Villa FC at Villa Park

EPL winger Christian Pulisic shed light on his crucial equaliser against Aston Villa, stating that he didn't manage to meet the sweet spot of the ball but was happy to see it go into the back of the net.

The American also revealed what EPL manager Frank Lampard told him on the touchline, along with opening up on his injury struggles and his excitement at Chelsea's new recruit Timo Werner.

Chelsea headed into their EPL fixture against Aston Villa with the aim of strengthening their grip on fourth position, but things didn't go their way after Kortney Hause scored the opener against the run of play.

Lampard's side continued to launch attack after attack but couldn't find an answer to a deep-rooted Villa backline. That's when the EPL manager threw Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley into the equation, with the former making an instant impact with the equaliser.

"I just want to use my talents," says EPL winger Pulisic

EPL winger Christian Pulisic scored the leveller for Chelsea against Aston Villa

Just moments after the goal from Pulisic, Olivier Giroud popped up in the box to score match winner for Chelsea. The Blues continued to dominate possession and stay in control of their first EPL game since lockdown, and returned home with all three points.

Speaking to the EPL club's official website, Pulisic said:

"I’m really glad that I could come in and help the team in any way that I could. Luckily I was able to get a goal and also help us get a great result. The manager just told me to go on and try and help us win the game. There was nothing special or anything in particular, I just wanted to try and use my talents and see what I could do."

Let's start this week in the same way we ended the last one...



Pulisic was honest about his assessment of his first goal since November, claiming that he didn't actually time his strike well. The EPL forward continued:

"I don’t think I actually hit it perfectly with my left. Luckily I got enough on it to steer it on target and I was just happy to see the ball go in."

His manager Lampard was largely impressed as well, as he went on to say that Pulisic provided the inspiration the EPL giants needed. Lampard praised his side's character, revealing:

“We showed great character and quality in the second half to win the game so I’m pleased. I thought we moved the ball pretty well for most of the game and dominated possession clearly.”

Pulisic's goal upped the EPL side's tempo as they scored a second immediately after the first

Pulisic, who himself joined the EPL club in 2019, was delighted over the prospect of linking up with former Bundesliga rival Timo Werner.

"We already have a really strong team, with really good players and to add guys like that [Werner] it’s incredible. We’re focused on this season for now, but at the same time we are excited for what’s to come."

Chelsea are set to face a tougher test up next, with a home game against reigning EPL champions Manchester City slated for Thursday, June 25.

