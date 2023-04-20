"If he doesn't do that, he can't get rid of her" - Achraf Hakimi's mom breaks silence on PSG superstar's fortune amid divorce with Hiba Abouk

Achraf Hakimi's mother Saida Mouh has said that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar did not inform her of his decision to transfer his fortunes to her name.

Hakimi helped Morocco finish fourth in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is also on course to win Ligue 1 with Les Parisiens. However, the right-back has been having a tough time off the pitch lately.

The PSG wing-back was notably accused of raping a woman in France in February. His wife Hiba Abouk then revealed in a statement last month that the couple were in the middle of a divorce, saying:

"The accusations (against Hakimi) are false. He is calm and is making himself available to the authorities. After having taken the decision to legally separate and to stop living together whilst awaiting the divorce procedure, which you can imagine, on top of the pain brought about by the separation, as well as having to accept the sadness that a failed project, which I gave my body and soul, brings, I was supposed to face up to this disgraceful act?"

As the divorce procedure began, it emerged that the former Real Madrid man managed to find a loophole to prevent having to give a chunk of his assets to Abouk for alimony. Reports stated that the Moroccan keeps only 20% of his salary, as the remaining 80% goes to his mother. That arrangement has seemingly helped the PSG star save fortunes in the divorce settlement.

The defender's mother, meanwhile, has said that she was not aware that his assets had been transferred to her name. Mouh also expressed her support for her son, telling Moroccan daily Goud (h/t GOAL):

"Ashraf did not inform me of the transfer of his wealth to me, and if he takes any action, it is in order to protect himself. I don't know anything about it, but what's the problem if that's true? If he doesn't do that he can't get rid of her (Hiba Abouk)."

Mouh also previously claimed that the allegations against Hakimi are false.

Achraf Hakimi has continued playing for PSG

Achraf Hakimi has continued playing for PSG despite having a lot on his plate off the field. He has not missed a single minute of Ligue 1 action for Christophe Galtier's side this month.

The 24-year-old is yet to release an official statement in response to the accusations against him. However, he has maintained that he is innocent.

