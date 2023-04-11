“If he wasn’t on the pitch Liverpool would have lost” – Jermaine Defoe makes bold claim on Reds star after Arsenal draw

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermaine Defoe has heaped praise on Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold, claiming that he was the reason why the Reds did not lose to Arsenal last weekend.

Alexander-Arnold exhibited his passing range as well as his attacking guile in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday (April 9). The England right-back delivered an inch-perfect cross for Roberto Firmino in the 87th minute, leading to Liverpool’s well-earned equalizer.

Analyzing the action-packed encounter at Anfield, Defoe claimed that Alexander-Arnold was the player who kept the Merseysiders from succumbing to a defeat in their backyard. Defoe said on Premier League Productions:

“I mean, when you watch the game back you can see that it is a masterclass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, it was a masterclass in passing, he has every club in the bag, his range is unbelievable.

“He gives you so much going forward, if he wasn’t on the pitch Liverpool would have lost the game to be honest, and I keep saying that it was a masterclass performance on the pitch, sometimes you just have to accept his flaws or play him further forward.”

In addition to marauding down the right flank, Alexander-Arnold also played in a deep midfield role at times, alongside Fabinho. After the match, Jurgen Klopp praised him for excelling in a No. 6 against Arsenal.

Over the course of the match, Alexander-Arnold created four chances and completed 41 passes (80% accuracy), with 13 of them going into the final third.

Liverpool might need to pay £43.8 million to sign long-time target Nicolo Barella

Liverpool have long been linked with a move for Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella. In March, Calcio Mercato claimed that the Reds could have to shell out £61.4 million to get their man this summer. Calcio Mercato Web, however, believes a deal could be struck for considerably less.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Inter skipper Milan Skriniar could leave the club this summer. Signing Skriniar’s replacement would require a lot of money, and Inter could opt to ship Barella out to facilitate that. It has been claimed that Inter could let the 2021 European Championship winner leave for a £43.8 million fee.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea and Liverpool have both targeted a move for Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella.



The Italian side have slapped a €50m price tag on him!



(Source: Calciomercato) Chelsea and Liverpool have both targeted a move for Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella.The Italian side have slapped a €50m price tag on him!(Source: Calciomercato) 🚨 Chelsea and Liverpool have both targeted a move for Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella.The Italian side have slapped a €50m price tag on him! 💰🇮🇹(Source: Calciomercato) https://t.co/xirr5qdxAd

Barella, who is widely hailed as one of the best midfielders in Serie A, has played 173 games for Inter, scoring 17 times and claiming 42 assists. His contract with Inter expires in June 2026.

Liverpool, however, are not alone in their pursuit of the player. Rivals Chelsea are also believed to be interested in his services.

