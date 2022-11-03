"If he would’ve played at Liverpool, we would’ve gone even further than what we have done" - Virgil van Dijk says he would love to play with 'unbelievable' Manchester City superstar

Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he would love to play alongside Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne for Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder is generally considered to be one of the best players in the world and has been since he joined City in 2015. De Bruyne has scored 89 times for the Cityzens in 324 appearances, while also guiding them to four Premier League titles in five seasons.

The Belgium international has been in fine form once again this season and is as close to a complete midfielder as anyone in the world right now. Van Dijk has also enjoyed great success since joining Liverpool in 2018, winning every major trophy available to him.

However, he has conceded that his team would have been ever better and achieved far more if they had De Bruyne in their ranks. Van Dijk told Gary Neville on The Overlap:

“Someone that I’ve never played with before but would love at Liverpool is Kevin De Bruyne. He’s unbelievable, and if he would’ve played at Liverpool, we would’ve gone even further than what we have done.

"He’s outstanding, good on the ball, he presses high, scores plenty of goals, and has every attribute of a modern-day midfielder and footballer in general.”

Virgil van Dijk admits surprise at not seeing Liverpool teammate in the England team

The imposing Dutch defender went on to discuss his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has never been an England regular. Despite his incredible number of goal contributions, the full-back has often been behind Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James when it comes to Gareth Southgate's team selection.

Van Dijk struggles to get himself around why the defender is not playing for the Three Lions, despite Alexander-Arnold's poor form this season. The former Southampton defender told The Overlap:

"I was surprised to see Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting for England. England are very lucky to have many talented right-backs, maybe everyone grew up wanting to be the next Gary Neville!

"They have Reece James and Kyle Walker, who are outstanding, but Trent should at the very least be in the squad. They play five at the back, which is a different role for him, but with his quality, if you give him the confidence he needs, he can be so valuable for England."

Liverpool have endured a poor start to the season, winning only four out of 12 league games. Alexander-Arnold has often been blamed for the club's defensive frailties this season.

