×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'If you have VAR in all competitions, why not for a European qualifier?': Cristiano Ronaldo slams referee decision in Portugal's tie with Serbia

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
39   //    26 Mar 2019, 10:58 IST

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed the refereeing decisions taken during his side's 1-1 tie with Serbia in the Euro 2020 qualifiers on Monday, questioning the absence of the video assistant referee (VAR) in such a crucial game.

In case you didn't know...

Portugal were held to their second consecutive tie since Ronaldo's return to the national team with a cancelled penalty leaving the defending champions to share the points with Serbia.

It was initially thought that Portugal had been awarded a penalty after Serbia defender Antonio Rukavina was seen handling inside the box, but referee Szymon Marciniak quickly overturned his initial decision to deny Fernando Santos' men a spot-kick.

Ronaldo himself picked up an injury in the first half of the game resulting in fear among Portuguese and Juventus fans alike.

The 34-year-old quickly assured fans that the injury was minor, saying, "I am not worried, I know my body. It happens, it's football ... I am fine because I know I will come back in one or two weeks."

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has questioned the decision after the game, telling reporters,"If you have VAR to all competitions, why not for a European qualifier? It's strange."

"We weren't favored today, that was a clear penalty and the referee should have given it, not take the decision of another one who was 40 meters away and didn't even see the play."

The former Real Madrid star then assured fans of a Euro qualification saying, "We'll make all we can to guarantee that Portugal will be at Euro 2020. There's no need to be nervous or to lose the faith in this team."

"The fans have to believe in our players. The ones who watched the match, who know football, know that Portugal deserved to win both games but at football one wins only when the ball is in. The ball didn't get in, at the next games, it will."

What's next?

Portugal will next face Switzerland in the semi-final of the Nations League in June.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
European Qualifiers Portugal Football Serbia Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo suffers injury during Portugal's 1-1 tie with Serbia
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Wasteful Portugal prepare to host Serbia in crunch clash
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portuguese star suffers injury in Portugal's Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to National Team after a 9-month absence
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Portugal team ends in a draw against Ukraine
RELATED STORY
'I know my body and I know that I'll be fine within two weeks'- Cristiano Ronaldo eases fears regarding his injury
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi flop with their national teams
RELATED STORY
5 biggest fixtures to look forward to during the international break
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should retire from international duty
RELATED STORY
5 Major records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break in the near future
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 2
FT WAL SLO
1 - 0
 Wales vs Slovakia
FT KAZ RUS
0 - 4
 Kazakhstan vs Russia
FT HUN CRO
2 - 1
 Hungary vs Croatia
FT ISR AUS
4 - 2
 Israel vs Austria
FT SAN SCO
0 - 2
 San Marino vs Scotland
FT NOR BEL
2 - 1
 Northern Ireland vs Belarus
FT NET GER
2 - 3
 Netherlands vs Germany
FT SLO FYR
1 - 1
 Slovenia vs FYR Macedonia
FT POL LAT
2 - 0
 Poland vs Latvia
FT CYP BEL
0 - 2
 Cyprus vs Belgium
FT TUR MOL
4 - 0
 Turkey vs Moldova
FT MON ENG
1 - 5
 Montenegro vs England
FT KOS BUL
1 - 1
 Kosovo vs Bulgaria
FT POR SER
1 - 1
 Portugal vs Serbia
FT LUX UKR
1 - 2
 Luxembourg vs Ukraine
FT FRA ICE
4 - 0
 France vs Iceland
FT AND ALB
0 - 3
 Andorra vs Albania
Today ARM FIN 10:30 PM Armenia vs Finland
Tomorrow SWI DEN 01:15 AM Switzerland vs Denmark
Tomorrow REP GEO 01:15 AM Republic of Ireland vs Georgia
Tomorrow ROM FAR 01:15 AM Romania vs Faroe Islands
Tomorrow NOR SWE 01:15 AM Norway vs Sweden
Tomorrow MAL SPA 01:15 AM Malta vs Spain
Tomorrow ITA LIE 01:15 AM Italy vs Liechtenstein
Tomorrow BOS GRE 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Greece
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us