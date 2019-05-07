Lionel Messi news: Ilkay Gundogan believes Cristiano Ronaldo is not at the same level as the Argentine

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 May 2019, 21:11 IST

Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has boldly claimed that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is not on the same 'Galactico' level as Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. Gundogan also added that the Argentine maestro is simply on a "different level" from everyone else.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo and Messi have been at the summit of modern football for over a decade, having each won the prestigious Ballon d'Or a record five times. The talismanic duo have raised the bar for football players across the globe and continue to inspire their respective sides to domestic and European glory.

Ronaldo, who is set to conclude his debut season at Juventus, has helped the side to a Serie A title. But he failed to do the same in the Champions League, which was one of the primary reasons he was brought to Turin.

Meanwhile, Messi is scheduled to face Liverpool in the closing leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture later tonight, and the Blaugrana go into the game with a three-goal advantage from the first leg. The Argentine has also helped the Catalan giants to yet another LaLiga title and a Copa del Rey final, which is set to take place later this month.

The heart of the matter

Gundogan has declared himself to be a big fan of Messi and even put him ahead of long-standing rival Ronaldo.

Speaking to DAZN (via Goal) the Manchester City star said, "For me he has always been on a different level to anyone else. Cristiano Ronaldo is the world class player after Messi, but for me he is not on this Galactico level of Messi.

"I don't think we'll ever get a player like him again, so we should watch him and enjoy him while he's still here. I'm a big fan."

🗣 Gundogan: "Ronaldo is the world class player after Messi, but for me he is not on this Galactico level of Messi.



What's next?

While Juventus are scheduled to face Roma in the Serie A on Sunday night, Barcelona have a crucial Champions League clash against Liverpool later tonight. If Messi leads his team to another final, it will add more fuel to the seemingly never-ending Messi vs Ronaldo debate.