Imperious Ibrahimovic gives false impression of lasting Manchester United progress

Swede's goals have almost single-handedly kept Jose Mourinho's men fighting on four fronts.

The peak for the majority of footballers is around 29-years-old. Their time at the top clubs comes to an end a few years later, and after a few more seasons at a lower ranking top flight club, a return to their boyhood side, a final lucrative payday abroad or battling it out in the lower divisions awaits.

Wayne Rooney isn’t too far from approaching this next career step. His influence is more than on the wane, and having turned down the advances of the cash-rich Chinese, the Manchester United captain looks set to seek pastures new, but not too far from home at the end of the season.

There are, of course, exceptions to the rule, who find a new lease life in the twilight years of a glittering career.

Aritz Aduriz was recalled to the Spain squad at the age of 35 last season, amidst the most prolific campaign of his career, Andrea Pirlo’s majesty became more Pablo Picasso year on year, while Gianfranco Zola’s most fruitful year in front of goal for Chelsea was his last.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s season could top the lot, however. 26 goals at this stage of the season, in his first season in England, at the age of 35, is simply remarkable.

For all his chutzpah, the charismatic Swede has become the main man in the United squad. He has played every single Premier League minute (2,160) he has been available for over 24 matches, missing only the Arsenal game through suspension. No player has featured more.

While United fans have been fawning over him, taunting their rivals over the fact he cost absolutely nothing in the summer, there is a murmur of embarrassment, that a club who has spent almost half a billion pounds has to rely so heavily on such a veteran.

Yes, United are on their longest unbeaten league run since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, yes the football being played is more aesthetically pleasing than any Louis van Gaal side could muster, and the first silverware of the season does belong to United, but after such an outlay, is sixth position in the league good enough? And, let’s not discard the fact that in cup competitions United have enjoyed more than their fair share of good fortune.

"I want to give Southampton the credit they deserve,” Mourinho confessed after Sunday“We have the cup but we should be now playing extra-time."’s 3-2 League Cup final win.

"In a match where our opponent was better than us for long periods of the game and they deserved extra-time, not to lose over 90 minutes, he made the difference and gave us the cup.”

In fact, Mourinho didn’t go far enough. The Saints could and maybe should have won it. Claude Puel’s men had two more shots on goal, hit the woodwork once, had more possession and had a much higher average position than their illustrious counterparts.

More worryingly, United were outplayed for long periods. Paul Pogba looked all at sea in a deeper role, Eric Bailly simply could not cope with Manolo Gabbiadini, while James Ward-Prowse controlled play from the middle of the park.

It is not the first time in recent weeks United have looked lacklustre in a victory. Saint-Etienne left United chasing shadows for much of the first half of the Europa League last 32 first leg at Old Trafford, but a lack of quality up front saw them going into the break 1-0 down.

Blackburn also gave United a real test, with Marvin Emnes looking more like Lionel Messi in the Lancashire mist as a strong United side struggled to find a winner, and avoid a dreaded replay.

In all three examples, Ibrahimovic came to United’s rescue. His lethal finishing, when presented with one chance has been the difference between embarrassing cup exit and glory.

Questioning where United would be without Ibrahimovic is obviously such a superfluous conundrum, as you could say the same about Diego Costa at Chelsea, or Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal, but the fact that such a seasoned pro has to play four games in 11 days, scoring six goals to keep United’s season alive is somewhat telling.

Ibrahimovic won’t mind one bit, though. His panache has intensified to unprecedented levels of sound-biteable statements in the aftermath of Sunday’s final, and who can blame him? In 529 matches before hitting 30, Zlatan has scored 232 goals. After 30, he has managed 246 in 300. Simply remarkable figures and all the doubters have firmly been put in their place this season.

Progress?

But should he have to be producing such feats at his age? Rescuing one of the most costly squads in world football time and again?

“They’re sixth in the league. People are like, ‘I can see progress’, but they’re sixth in the league,” former skipper Roy Keane said this week. “They’ve beaten no one in three months.”

The vitriol from Keane has to be taken with a pinch of salt, of course, but United languishing in sixth does not represent a great deal of progress, no matter how you look at it.

And in terms of opponent, United haven’t faced any of the top six away from home in that unbeaten league run and dropped points against Hull and Burnley at home.

With so many fixtures to come - potentially another 27 before the end of the season - that fact Mourinho didn’t even trust his squad players enough against Saint-Etienne away for the second leg, holding a 3-0 lead, says it all. Who led the line? Yes, you guessed it.

Lasting change doesn’t happen overnight, but travelling United fans keen to emphasise that United are “into something good” under Mourinho may have it so at the moment, but any loss of form or injury to their ageing talisman could see their season come to a grinding halt.

For now, Ibrahimovic’s goals are giving United the platform to turn their fortunes around. Yet, don’t be fooled into thinking lasting progress is guaranteed. More star players have to start producing and fast.

