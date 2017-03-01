Best Right-footed XI vs Best Left-footed XI (2017): Who wins?

Messi and the best left feet in the business taking on Ronaldo and the best right feet? What's not to like?

by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 01 Mar 2017, 22:13 IST

Hypothetical scenarios are such fun to play with aren’t they? Creating world XI’s, trying to figure out who makes it and analysing who’ll win – it’s all part of the charm of such a scenario. In this case, we have chosen arguably the most base of all comparison parameters; the dominant foot of the individual.

While picking sides to play for either the right-footed or the left-footed XI, we have tried our best to ensure that the XIs are packed in a sensible formation that can actually work on the football pitch – instead of just packing the sides with attacking talent the world over.

As ever, the selections are subject to at least a little amount of subjectivity, and if we’ve missed out on any of your favourites – do let us know in the comments below.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Buffon (Italy, Juventus)

He may be 39, but the grand old man who guards the goalposts for the Old Lady of Turin is like fine wine – the man just keeps getting better with age. For anyone wondering whether romanticism is getting the better of me, these two stats should allay your fears

He has more clean sheets than goals he has conceded in 2016.

And if your argument is that it’s easy keeping clean sheets with arguably the best defence in world football protecting him…. He has the best saves-per-goals ratio of 3.54 among all the goalkeepers in the world for the year that just went by.

It’s just ridiculous how good he is – and the number of years he has been this good.