Impressive Real Madrid go 8 points clear at the top after thrashing Real Sociedad

Since losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg, Real Madrid have been on a roll. Los Blancos came from behind to defeat Real Sociedad on Saturday, recording their third straight league win.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side conceded after eight minutes when their former player Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty to give the visitors the lead. However, goals in the final five minutes of the first half from Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric saw Madrid take a 2-1 lead into the break.

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored in the second half to seal a thumping 4-1 win for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid open up significant lead at the top

By Real Sociedad, Madrid opened up an eight-point lead atop the league standings after second-placed Sevilla were held to a goalless draw by Alaves.

Barcelona’s disastrous start to the season means Los Blancos have very little to worry about, having moved 18 points clear of the Blaugrana. Mathematically, Xavi’s side could still catch up. However, the reality is that it would take a miracle for that to happen, and with just 11 games remaining, that looks very unlikely.

Real Madrid have their destiny in their own hands. They are in pole position to win a second league title in three years after strengthening their grip on top spot. Los Blancos have now scored 400 goals across competitions under Carlo Ancelotti.

Blancos get perfect morale-booster ahead of PSG clash

There is no better way for Ancelotti’s side to prepare for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against PSG than a morale-boosting win.

The Parisians lost this weekend – a 1-0 defeat to Nice in Ligue 1 – which means Madrid have momentum ahead of Wednesday’s second leg.

”I think all Real Madrid fans believe in the comeback even more after this,” Ancelotti said after the 4-1 win against Real Sociedad, as quoted by SB Nation.

The Italian continued:

“It was an important match for LaLiga, first and foremost, but it now gives us even more confidence. We have to have that same intensity. I think we can repeat this performance. This was our plan, to press a bit higher, and it worked. By executing it well tonight, we have a better chance of being able to do that on Wednesday.”

PSG are still favourites to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after edging Los Blancos 1-0 in the first leg. However, Madrid are on a roll at the moment, and have all the momentum going into Wednesday’s big game.

