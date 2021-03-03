Improved Juventus keep slim title hopes alive after big win against Spezia

Andrea Pirlo is still a man under pressure, but Juventus’ win against Spezia grants him an extended stay at the helm. The Italian took over at the start of the season, but results have been indifferent, at best.

For the better part of the last decade, Juventus have dominated the Serie A, winning the competition in each of the last nine campaigns. This season, though, Juventus look more like top-four contenders than title challengers.

The Bianconeri are currently third in the league table, but Tuesday’s win against Spezia has helped them close the gap on the teams above them. Juventus are seven points adrift of leaders Inter Milan and three behind AC Milan.

It has undoubtedly been a poor title defence campaign from Juventus, but the Spezia win keeps their slim title hopes alive.

Juventus produce an improved performance against Spezia

After dropping points against Hellas Verona, Juventus had an improved outing against Spezia, although they took some time to assert their ascendancy against the newly-promoted team.

For 60 minutes, Spezia shut out Juventus with a wonderful defensive display at the Allianz Stadium. However, Juventus improved in the last 30 minutes, scoring three unanswered goals to bag three crucial points that keep them in the title race.

The substitutions made by Pirlo turned out to be shrewd, as Federico Bernardeschi set up Alvaro Morata for the opener. Federico Chiesa then made it 2-0 before Cristiano Ronaldo rounded the scoreline following a quick counterattack.

It has been a frustrating week for the Bianconeri, but their latest win is exactly what they needed following last week’s disappointing performance against Hellas Verona.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to score 20+ league goals in each of the last 12 seasons. 😅



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/L2SbJutR83 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 2, 2021

A late title charge for Juventus

Despite their Spezia win, Juventus have very slim chances of winning the Serie A title this season. They will require a spectacular collapse from the Milan clubs, especially Inter, as a seven-point deficit already appears daunting.

However, the current season has been an unpredictable one, and with a game against the league leaders yet to come, Juventus know their title challenge is not over just yet.

The blistering form of Ronaldo and the title-winning pedigree of other players in the squad keeps Juventus in good stead as they look forward to a strong finish to the season and push Inter all the way.

"It is not an easy season: we play every three days, and we have important players who are not available,” Morata said after Tuesday’s game, as quoted by Goal.

"There are no excuses, but there are still many points at stake: those who do not believe in us, do not turn on the TV and do not watch our games. We work to win. If we do not win, then we will congratulate the winners, but first we will die on the pitch, and they will have to tell us there are no more points to be won. As long as there is a chance, we will fight to the end," observed Morata after the Spezia game.

With 14 games left in the campaign, the 2020-21 Serie A title race is set for an enthralling finish. But Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus have work to do to catch up with the runaway leaders.