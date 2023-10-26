In Fermin Lopez, Barcelona could have another special talent on their hands

Barcelona deserve all the credit for their unbeaten start to the 2023/23 season. The Blaugrana are yet to taste defeat, either in La Liga or in the UEFA Champions League.

This is despite the fact that Xavi’s side has been ravaged by injuries. Robert Lewandowski, Frankie de Jong, Sergi Roberto, Raphinha among other first-team players have been sidelined by injury.

Pedri and Jules Kounde are also long-term absentees, while Gavi was ruled out of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk due to his sending-off against Porto last time out.

Expand Tweet

However, Barcelona have kicked on without all these key players and coasted to a 2-1 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to maintain their perfect record in Europe this season.

Fermin Lopez steals the show against Shakhtar Donetsk

It’s now three wins out of three for Barcelona in the Champions League, but the star of the show in their latest triumph was youngster Fermin Lopez.

The 20-year-old has been biding his time for a while now, and he’s grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Lopez was involved in both goals when the Blaugrana defeated their Ukrainian opponents.

It was his shot that hit the post before falling to Ferran Torres, who smashed the ball home for the opening goal. Lopez then added a second with a beautiful finish in the 36th minute.

Expand Tweet

Although Shakhtar Donetsk pulled one back in the second half through Heorhii Sudakov’s strike, the night belonged to Lopez, who made his mark on Europe’s grandest stage.

Barcelona could have another generational talent

A lot of young players have come through La Masia to the Barcelona first team in recent years, with Gavi and Alejandro Balde being among the most recent.

Lamine Yamal’s early season performances have also seen him tagged as a potential generational talent and Lopez could also be in the same category.

The midfielder seems ready to take the next step in his development. He has also shown that he has the temperament to cope on the big stage after his Champions League heroics.

“I’m thrilled with him in general. He’s a valuable guy to us,” Xavi said of Lopez following his side’s win over Shakhtar Donetsk, as quoted by SB Nation.

“He’ll be in this Barcelona team for years, and I don’t say that lightly. He’s mentally prepared, he’s having a good season, he’s got a terrific shot from distance. I’m happy with him and happy for him."

“It’s fundamental that Fermín has a spectacular mentality. He’s always listening, always thinking and I really like his mentality – when you tell him things, they go in and he applies them.”

Like Gavi and Balde, Lopez is fortunate to be working under Xavi, a manager who believes in him and will afford him all the necessary support to excel. The danger, though, is that the Catalans' growing injury list might force the club to overplay the youngster, risking burnout.

But if that can be controlled and his minutes managed properly, then Barcelona could have another special talent on their hands.