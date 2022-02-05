5 players who have scored the most goals against Barcelona

Barcelona, like Real Madrid, are one of the most successful clubs in the history of the game.

The 26-time La Liga winners have won five Champions League titles and are one of only two teams to have won the continental treble twice. Moreover, the Blaugrana are one of only three clubs never to have been relegated from the Spanish top flight.

Considering their history and pedigree, many world-class players have turned up with aplomb for the club over the years. However, many opposing players have also found success against the Blaugrana.

On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most goals across competitions against Barcelona:

#5 Telmo Zarra - 16

Telmo Zarra is a legend of Spanish football. With 251 goals, the late centre-forward is the third-most prolific scorer in La Liga history.

During his prolific career, the 1942-43 La Liga winner netted 16 times against the Blaugrana in 22 games across competitions. All but one of those strikes came in the league.

FIFA.com @FIFAcom Telmo Zarra scored 251 La Liga goals and won 6 Pichichi awards – both records until surpassed by Lionel Messi – was a magnificent servant to



15 years ago today football lost one of its greatest-ever marksmen Telmo Zarra scored 251 La Liga goals and won 6 Pichichi awards – both records until surpassed by Lionel Messi – was a magnificent servant to @AthleticClub and hit 20 goals in 20 games for @SeFutbol 15 years ago today football lost one of its greatest-ever marksmen 🔴⚪️ Telmo Zarra scored 251 La Liga goals and won 6 Pichichi awards – both records until surpassed by Lionel Messi – was a magnificent servant to @AthleticClub and hit 20 goals in 20 games for @SeFutbol 🇪🇸⏪ 15 years ago today football lost one of its greatest-ever marksmen ⚽️ https://t.co/sfThPaHPRN

Zarra scored a memorable hat-trick in Athletic Bilbao's 5-2 victory over the Blaugrana in a league game in their triumphant 1942-43 season.

He also netted 22 goals across competitions against the Blaugrana's arch-rivals Real Madrid. He passed away in 2006 at the age of 85.

#4 Hugo Sanchez - 17 goals

Hugo Sanchez was a prolific goalscorer.

Hugo Sanchez is one of the best players in Real Madrid history. The Mexican striker scored nearly 200 goals for the capital club in six seasons in the mid-80s and early 90s.

The five-time La Liga winner scored 17 goals in 26 games across competitions against Barcelona, with ten of these strikes coming with Los Blancos. Sanchez's seven other goals against Barcelona came while he played for Atletico Madrid (five) and Rayo Vallecano (two).

Sanchez scored 38 league goals for Los Blancos in 1989-90. Quite incredibly, all of those strikes came with his first touch. In the process, he won his fifth La Liga title in six years, four of them with Real Madrid.

He contributed an impressive 142 league goals in these five La Liga-winning campaigns.

Gav @LaLigaGavila Hugo Sanchez scored 38 goals La Liga goals for Real Madrid in the 89/90 season. The incredible thing about this stat is not the amount of goals scored, but the fact he scored every single one of them with his first touch. Extraordinary. Hugo Sanchez scored 38 goals La Liga goals for Real Madrid in the 89/90 season. The incredible thing about this stat is not the amount of goals scored, but the fact he scored every single one of them with his first touch. Extraordinary. https://t.co/7tofDLddOC

Sanchez's 38-goal campaign was the most prolific in La Liga history for more than two decades before Cristiano Ronaldo scored 40 times in 2010-11.

