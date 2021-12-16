"Convenient for both to come" - Hugo Sanchez tells Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland 

It is an open secret that Real Madrid are flirting with Kylian Mbappe over a potential transfer, with Erling Haaland also on their radar. Former Los Blancos striker Hugo Sanchez has aired his opinion on the club's pursuit of the two superstar forwards.

The Mexican has said that he spoke with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on the subject, and advised the club chief to sign both players.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano La Liga president Javier Tebas to @partidazocope : “Real Madrid have enough money to sign both Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland next summer”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid La Liga president Javier Tebas to @partidazocope: “Real Madrid have enough money to sign both Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland next summer”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid

"I had the opportunity to speak with the president, and he asked me the same question, what would I think of these players for Madrid," Hugo Sanchez was quoted as saying.

"And I told him that Madrid was used to having the best in the world. It is convenient for both of them to come."

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the two deadliest young forwards in European football at the moment. The duo have scored goals galore for club and country in the last few seasons.

Despite their blistering exploits in front of goal, Sanchez maintains that Mbappe and Haaland are different players. The former Real Madrid forward believes Mbappe is similar to his France teammate Karim Benzema, while adding that Haaland is more like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌖| Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland have both communicated to Real Madrid their will to play for the team, if they can leave their current teams. Real Madrid are currently preparing their strategy for the summer. @marca 🚨🌖| Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland have both communicated to Real Madrid their will to play for the team, if they can leave their current teams. Real Madrid are currently preparing their strategy for the summer. @marca #rmalive

He said about Haaland and Mbappe:

"They are different. Haaland is a striker. Mbappe is an all-rounder, every player. Mbappe is like Benzema, younger and talented, but similar. Haaland is similar to Cristiano. He is a benchmark, and Madrid need a player there. He is a beast."

How Real Madrid can afford Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer

Kylian Mbappe (second left) and Erling Haaland (third left) are firing on all cylinders at the moment.

PSG turned down Real Madrid's gargantuan offers for Kylian Mbappe this summer, but they they may not have a say on the Frenchman's future next summer. The attacker is already in the final year on his contract at the Parc des Princes, and could leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2024. However, the Norwegian's release clause will reportedly drop to just €75 million next summer, which would be a massive steal for any club.

Edited by Bhargav