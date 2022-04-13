"In the final", "We better not blow this" - Liverpool fans react as Villarreal knock out Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 

Following Bayern Munich's elimination from the Champions League against underdogs Villarreal in the quarter-finals, Liverpool fans expressed their pleasure at the result. The Reds are in line to face Villareal in the semis if they see out their 3-1 lead over Benfica on Wednesday.

Some Liverpool fans are already dreaming of their appearance in the final and took to Twitter to share their reactions. Here are some of the best ones:

Ahmet Gocer @AhmetGocer2 #lfc Bayern Munich are out, that is a monster result for Liverpool opens the door for another Final for us. But must not take Villarreal lightly they are a decent team, Bayern dominated but they took there chance at the end to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate. Villarreal in the Semi #lfc Bayern Munich are out, that is a monster result for Liverpool opens the door for another Final for us. But must not take Villarreal lightly they are a decent team, Bayern dominated but they took there chance at the end to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate. Villarreal in the Semi

𝕻𝖆𝖚𝖑'𝖘 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖙 🇺🇦 @OAP_LFC Liverpool have a chance to the final we better not blow this. Liverpool have a chance to the final we better not blow this.

Roopa @LFC_RV I do not want this much drama tomorrow night please, @LFC I do not want this much drama tomorrow night please, @LFC.

Ryan @bernardooooV3 Absolutely no way Bayern have bottled that against Villarreal and absolutely no way Liverpool get an Inter/Benfica/Villarreal run to the final Absolutely no way Bayern have bottled that against Villarreal and absolutely no way Liverpool get an Inter/Benfica/Villarreal run to the final 😭😭

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN Liverpool about to get a Benfica, Villarreal route to the UCL final Liverpool about to get a Benfica, Villarreal route to the UCL final https://t.co/Zjb8rnAiru

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool could reach a Champions League Final by playing Benfica in the quarters and Villarreal in the semifinals.



So is this how Man City felt drawing Oxford United and Burton Albion in the FA Cup for years? Liverpool could reach a Champions League Final by playing Benfica in the quarters and Villarreal in the semifinals.So is this how Man City felt drawing Oxford United and Burton Albion in the FA Cup for years?

Villareal completed a shock win over Bayern Munich by seeing off a 1-1 draw in Bavaria to knock Bayern out 2-1 on aggregate. The result came as a surprise to many who expected the German side to steamroll the Yellow Submarines.

Liverpool will now try and see out the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Benfica at Anfield. The Reds should however be wary of Unai Emery’s men who have recently shown that they are no pushovers and will surely provide stern competition. That is, however, after they complete the task against Benfica.

Liverpool submit offer for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski: Reports

According to Interia Sport (via Sports Illustrated), the Reds have submitted an offer for Bayern Munich marksman Robert Lewandowski.

Numerous reports have stated that the star intends to leave the Allianz Arena by the end of the campaign. This has seen numerous European giants, including Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, place the star striker on their radar for the summer.

If reports of the Reds' offer are true, then it would seem that Jurgen Klopp thinks the legendary Bundesliga star could be the final piece to his puzzle. The Reds are gunning for domestic success this season, with Manchester City looking to stall their efforts. They are second in the Premier League, just one point behind the Cityzens, who remain in brilliant form and won't be looking to drop any points.

Lewandowski's ruthless and consistent goalscoring may be all Anfield needs next season to totally dominate England and probably Europe as well.

However, they might face stern challenge from Barcelona, who are also interested in signing the striker, as per Sky Sports Deutschland.

