In-form Chelsea’s Premier League credentials to be tested by Ancelotti’s Everton

It's been less than five years since Chelsea manager Frank Lampard chose this career, but he’s gradually winning hearts both on and off the field. The Englishman is also impressing at press conferences.

Two weeks ago, he stood up to Jose Mourinho’s claim that Chelsea were Premier League contenders. Even better, he led Chelsea to an impressive draw against Spurs merely days later.

Ahead of another big game this weekend against Everton, Lampard has once again laid down the gauntlet. At his pregame press conference, he referenced a 3-1 loss suffered against the Toffees at Goodison Park last season and didn’t hide his desire for revenge.

By the time he ended his presser, the message was clear. The Chelsea boss is not going to tolerate anything less than a win and dared his players to match Everton’s physicality.

“I think we’ve progressed. It was an experience for the players and one we didn’t handle very well on the pitch,” Lampard said of last season's defeat to Everton, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

“We were very aware of what we were going into with the nature of the game, Everton’s position and Duncan Ferguson in charge. It felt like a physical game and they beat us on that front," Lampard said.

“We’ll have to show that on the pitch [this time] and it would be wrong of me to cite just the physical nature of this Everton team because they are technically a very good team," he added.

Chelsea boss Lampard will hope to buck the trend of poor performances at Goodison Park

Chelsea's poor form at Goodison in the spotlight

Whether Chelsea fans expected it or not, the unpredictable nature of this season’s Premier League means that the Blues are title contenders. They may have started the season poorly, but they’ve picked up the pieces and are currently one of the most in-form teams in Europe.

You’d have to go as far back as September to recollect the last time Chelsea tasted defeat. Since then, the Blues have been racking up wins and clean sheets, and now sit just two points below joint table-toppers Tottenham and Liverpool.

They’ve passed every test put before them so far, but Everton present a totally different proposition. The Toffees have always been tough customers for Chelsea, especially when playing at Goodison Park.

Chelsea’s last two away games against Everton have ended in defeats, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side will greatly test the Blues’ title credentials.

Everton are in desperate need of a win

Everton despite for a win after a poor run

After a bright start to the season, and even topping the table at one point, Everton have gradually fallen off the pace in the title race and currently lie in ninth position.

Having won just one of their last seven league games, the Toffees are desperate to return to winning ways. They are a very good side and, on their day, can trouble every team in the division.

Everton’s record in the big games this season hasn’t been bad either. They drew 2-2 with defending champions Liverpool and narrowly lost 3-2 to Manchester United after taking a 2-0 lead.

So, for neutrals, Saturday’s game will be a cracker but, for Chelsea and their fans, this is the latest test they need to pass to continue their charge towards a first league title since 2017/2018.