Independiente vs Colon prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Copa de La Liga 2021 

Independiente and Colon will battle in the semifinal of the Argentine Copa de La Liga Profesional on Monday.

Independiente needed penalties to see off Estudiantes in the quarterfinals. The two sides played out a goalless draw in regular time, with El Rojo triumphing with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory.

Colon also needed penalties to progress at the expense of Talleres. A 1-1 draw was followed by a 5-3 penalty shootout victory for the Santa Fe outfit.

They have not been in action since then, while Independiente have played two Copa Sudamericana matches in the intervening two-week break.

Incidentally, each of the games ended in a 1-0 home victory for Independiente, with both of the winning goals coming in the 83rd minute.

First, a Thonny Anderson own goal gave them a narrow win against Bahia, then Silvio Romero scored a late winner to give them three points against Guabria a week later.

Independiente vs Colon Head-to-Head

Independiente have a marginally better record in the last 34 games they have played against Colon.

The capital side have 14 wins and nine draws to their name, while Colon were victorious on 11 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2020. Goals from Alan Velasco and Jonathan Menendez gave Independiente a 2-1 away victory in the Copa de Diego Maradona.

Independiente are currently on a fine run of form that has seen them go six games without a defeat in all competitions. Colon have won just two of their last seven games.

Independiente form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Colon form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Independiente vs Colon Team News

Independiente

Three players have been sidelined for Independiente. Lucas Gonzalez (hamstring), Carlos Benavidez and Ezequiel Munoz (both ACL) are unavailable for selection.

Defender Thomas Ortega is the only suspension worry for manager Julio Cesar Falcioni following his red card against Estudiantes.

Injuries: Lucas Gonzalez, Carlos Benavidez, Ezequiel Munoz

Suspension: Thomas Ortega

Colon

Manager Eduardo Dominguez will have to make do without three defenders. Bruno Bianchi and Paolo Goltz have been sidelined with muscle and calf injuries respectively, while Eric Meza is suspended.

Injuries: Bruno Bianchi, Paolo Goltz

Suspension: Eric Meza

Independiente vs Colon Predicted XI

Independiente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Sosa (GK); Patricio Ostachuk, Juan Manuel Indsurraide, Sergio Barreto, Fabricio Bustos; Domingo Blanco, Lucas Daniel Romero, Gonzalo Asis; Alien Velasco, Silvio Romero, Sebastian Palacios

Colon Predicted XI (3-5-2): Leonardo Burian (GK); Rafael Delgado, Bruno Bianchi, Facundo Garces; Federico Lertora, Gonzalo Piovi, Alexis Castro, Rodrigo Aliendro, Cristian Ferreira; Wilson Morelo, Luis Rodriguez

Independiente vs Colon Prediction

Both sides are defensively compact and limited in attack. This reality, combined with the high-stakes nature of the game, means that this could be a tight game with few chances.

We predict that the sides will cancel each other out and Independiente will progress on penalties.

Prediction: Independiente 0-0 Colon (4-2 on penalties)

