Indian cricketer Sanju Samson chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Sanju Samson has sided with Lionel Messi when choosing between the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi vs. Ronaldo is the biggest eternal debate in the world of football. Both players have immense fan bases and get the backing of their followers when the question about who the better player is comes up.

Samson, who is currently in Zimbabwe for an ODI series, stated that he likes both players. However, he picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo when giving his verdict on the topic. Here's what the wicket-keeper batsman said in a chat with BCCI's Twitter handle:

"A bit of both but I slide a bit more towards Messi."

Messi and Ronaldo are two of the stand-out footballers of the 21st century. Both players have been named the best in the world a combined 12 times since 2008.

Their rivalry peaked when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 and became a direct rival of Barcelona and Lionel Messi.

Over the course of the last decade and a half, both players have given the fans countless unforgettable memories. While the question of who is better is eternal, fans need to appreciate both legends as long as they are playing.

Samson, meanwhile, found himself in India's XI in the first ODI against Zimbabwe. He came in handy behind the stumps, taking two catches. However, the 27-year-old didn't need to pad up and go to the crease for India's run chase as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill remained not out to chase down the paltry target of 192.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had contrasting starts to their campaigns in 2022-23

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's starts to the 2022-23 season with their respective clubs couldn't have been any different.

Messi seems to be finally finding his feet at PSG. The Argentine maestro joined the Parisians last season after a massively successful stint of 16 years with FC Barcelona.

While he struggled to replicate his lofty standards last season, he has started the 2022-23 campaign in style. Messi has scored three goals and assisted one in his first three matches for PSG this season.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has made a disastrous start to his campaign with Manchester United as the Red Devils have lost both of their Premier League matches this season and currently sit at the bottom of the league table.

To add to that, his future at Old Trafford looks uncertain and there have been rumors of him leaving the club.

